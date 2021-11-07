Musk asks Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of Tesla’s shares





Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks on stage at a delivery event for Tesla Model 3 cars made in China to its factory in Shanghai, China on January 7, 2020. REUTERS / Aly Song / File Photo

Nov. 6 (Reuters) – Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) chief executive Elon Musk asked his 62.5 million Twitter followers in a poll on Saturday whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares. The richest person in the world had previously said he could face a “massive” tax bill this year because he has to exercise a large number of stock options maturing next year. “Note, I do not take any cash pay or bonuses from anywhere. I only have stocks, so the only way I can personally pay taxes is to sell stocks. ” Musk said on Twitter on Saturday. “There has been a lot of talk lately about unrealized gains being a means of tax evasion, so I am proposing to sell 10% of my Tesla shares,” he said, referring to a “billionaires tax” proposed by the Democrats. Musk criticized the proposal, which would affect 700 billionaires and impose long-term capital gains taxes on marketable assets whether or not they have been sold. Musk said he would respect the poll results no matter what. The poll received nearly 2 million responses in seven hours after its publication, with 55% of those polled approving the proposal to sell the shares. The poll is expected to end around 3 p.m. ET (2000 GMT) on Sunday. Musk’s stake in Tesla stands at around 170.5 million shares as of June 30, and the sale of 10% of his shares would amount to nearly $ 21 billion based on Friday’s close, according to Reuters calculations. “STOCKS FUCK” Musk has an option to buy 22.86 million shares at $ 6.24 each, which expires August 13 next year, according to a Tesla filing. Tesla’s closing price was $ 1,222.09 on Friday. In September, Musk said he would likely pay taxes on more than half of any gains he made from exercising options. He also ruled out the possibility that he would take out loans with his Tesla shares as collateral. “Stocks don’t always go up. They go down,” he told the code conference. Some members of Tesla’s board of directors, including his brother Kimbal Musk, offloaded a large number of shares after Tesla stock hit an all-time high in late October. Read more Musk recently said on Twitter that he would sell $ 6 billion in Tesla stock and donate it to the World Food Program (WFP), provided the organization discloses more information on how it spends its money. Read more His tweet raised eyebrows in the financial world. “We are seeing the masses of Twitter deciding the outcome of a $ 25 billion raffle,” venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya wrote on Twitter. “I look forward to the day when the richest person in the world paying taxes won’t depend on a Twitter poll,” Berkeley economist Gabriel Zucman tweeted. Musk got into trouble with a tweet about the privatization of Tesla in 2018. Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Alistair Bell, David Gregorio and William Mallard Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

