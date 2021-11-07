Camber Energy, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Class Action Option

SAN DIEGO, November 6, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that buyers or purchasers of securities of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) are entering February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the “Recourse Period”) until December 28, 2021 to seek appointment as principal applicant in Coggins v. Camber Energy, Inc., No. 21-cv-03574 (SD Tex.). Started on October 29, 2021 and pending before the judge Charles Eskridge III, the Camber energy The class action accuses Camber Energy and some of its senior executives of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you wish to serve as the principal applicant of the Camber energy class action lawsuit in securities, please fill in your information by clicking here. You can also contact the lawyer JC Sanchez from Robbins Geller by calling 800 / 449-4900 or emailing [email protected] The principal applicant’s requests for the Camber energy the class action lawsuit in securities must be filed with the court at the latest December 28, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: In december 2020, Camber Energy has acquired a controlling interest in Viking Energy Group, Inc., a purported independent exploration and production company. Then in February 2021, Camber Energy has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Viking to achieve the full combination of the two entities.

As alleged by the Camber energy class action lawsuit, throughout 2021, Camber Energy failed to timely file the required financial statements with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Therefore, financial information services such as Yahoo! Finance and Bloomberg were forced to rely on infrequent and outdated updates to SEC filings to estimate the issued and outstanding common shares of Camber Energy. When Camber Energy provided an update on October 6, 2021, it declared 249.6 million shares issued and outstanding, a significantly higher figure.

The Camber energy The Class Action further alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made false and misleading representations and failed to disclose that: (i) Camber Energy overstated the financial and business prospects of Viking as well as of the combined company after the merger; (ii) Camber Energy failed to inform investors and / or downplay that its acquisition of a controlling stake in Viking would exacerbate Camber Energy’s overdue financial statements and its New York Stock Exchange listing obligations ( “NYSE”); (iii) an institutional investor diluted Camber Energy shares at a significant rate following the July 12, 2021 update regarding the number of its issued and outstanding common shares; and (iv) accordingly, Camber Energy’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all material times.

The story continues

At May 24, 2021, Viking announced that Camber Energy’s first quarter ended March 31, 2021 earnings per share (“EPS”) of –$ 0.13 according to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), compared to GAAP EPS of $ 1.39 in the same quarter of the previous year, which represents a decrease of 109.35% year-over-year (“Y / Y”), and first quarter revenues of $ 10.49 million, compared to the turnover of $ 11.79 million in the same quarter of the previous year, which represents a decrease of 11% year-on-year. Later today, Camber Energy revealed that, the May 21, 2021, the NYSE had advised Camber Energy that it was not in compliance with the NYSE continuous listing standards due, among other things, to “problems that arose in the course of finalizing the determination of the fair values ​​of the assets and liabilities associated with the Company’s acquisition of a controlling interest in Viking … in December 2020. “Following this news, Camber Energy’s share price fell.

Then on August 16, 2021, Viking announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, revealing, among other results, a net loss of $ 9.85 million for the quarter, and that, “[a]s of June 30, 2021, [Viking] has a shareholding deficit of $ 15,054,324 and the total long-term debt of $ 95,961,611. “Regarding Viking’s responsibilities, Viking revealed, among other things, that” as [Viking]subsidiary of, Elysium Energy, LLC, and other parties to the term loan agreement, are in default of the maximum leverage ratio commitment under the term loan agreement at June 30th, 2021. “On this news, Camber Energy’s stock price has fallen almost 7%.

Finally, on October 5, 2021, Kerrisdale Capital released a report alleging, among other things, that “the market is seriously mistaken about the number of Camber shares and ignores [Camber’s] terrifying capital structure ”, estimating that“ the number of fully diluted shares of Camber Energy is about three times the widely reported number ”.

THE MAIN COMPLAINANT PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 allows any investor who purchased securities of Camber Energy during the Recourse Period to seek appointment as principal plaintiff in the Camber energy class action lawsuit. A principal plaintiff is generally the plaintiff with the greatest financial interest in the remedy sought by the putative class which is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead applicant acts on behalf of all other class members by ordering Camber energy class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can choose a law firm of their choice to argue the case. Camber energy class action lawsuit. The ability of an investor to participate in any potential future recovery of the Camber energy the class action does not depend on the function of principal plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 attorneys in 9 offices across the country, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest US law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys secure many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever $ 7.2 billion in In re Enron Corp. Dry. Litigation. 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 report ranked Robbins Geller # 1 for recovery $ 1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other company from securities claimants. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Lawyer advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future results.

Services can be performed by lawyers in one of our offices.

Contact: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP 655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101 JC Sanchez, 800-449-4900 [email protected]

Cision

Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cei-deadline-camber-energy-inc-investors-with-substantial-loss-have-opportunity-to-lead-class-action-lawsuit-301417969.html

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP