Bird plans growth in cities like San Diego, while bringing scooters to new markets

Electric scooter rental company Bird plans to use most of the cash from the merger with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) to grow and expand, the company’s top executive said.

Bird is set to merge with Switchback II Corp and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday under the BRDS stock symbol. The deal valued the scooter startup at $ 2.3 billion.

The deal is expected to bring in $ 414 million for Santa Monica-based Bird.

General manager Travis VanderZanden told Reuters that about two-thirds of that money would go to expanding existing operations in cities like San Diego. An additional 20% should be spent on launching operations in new cities.

We plan to continue to expand to all city sizes in the United States and Europe in particular, VanderZanden said. I don’t think our tendency to expand to new cities will slow down.

Bird has been in San Diego since 2018. The company launched Bird Bikes at San Diego State University in September.

When Bird released its second quarter results in August, it said it operated in 300 cities around the world.

VanderZanden said that number has now moved closer to 350 cities.

The scooter rental business is expected to undergo further consolidation as larger operators seek to scale up to handle tighter city regulations.

Birds CEO said as business rebounded from pandemic lockdowns rides increased 43% in the second quarter from pre-pandemic levels in 2019, the company is confident in its revenue forecast 2022 of $ 400 million.

PSPCs have a bad reputation, and part of that is because you have businesses with no revenue or businesses that put out wacky forecasts that they can’t keep up, VanderZanden said. We fully intend to comply with these forecasts and we are satisfied with the figures we have published.

