4 auto stocks to watch in November 2021 | national
Auto stocks have been a popular choice among investors in the stock Exchange during the last years. For starters, we are seeing the electrification of vehicles at an unprecedented level. Any company in the automotive industry should dive into the electric vehicle (EV) space to stay relevant in the future. We don’t need to look any further than the poster child of EV, You’re here (NASDAQ: TSLA) as a typical example. Currently trading near an all-time high, TSLA stock has risen over 180% in the past year.
Earlier this week, Fisker (NYSE: FSR) announced a worse-than-expected third quarter earnings report. However, the company’s shares have not suffered significantly as investors do not appear to be overreacting. Most investors pay attention to its milestones as the company currently has no sales. In detail, the company said it was on track to launch the Fisker Ocean electric SUV in November 2022. In fact, bookings reached 18,600 on Tuesday. Safe to say, the demand for her Fisker Ocean continues to increase. With all of that in mind, here’s a list of the top four. auto stocks on the stock market today.
Best Auto Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] At present
Ford
First, we will look at the automotive business, Ford. In detail, it designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford trucks, commercial vehicles, cars and luxury Lincoln vehicles. In addition to that, it owns the property of Argo AI, which is a developer of autonomous driving systems. It has been an exceptional year to say the least for the company’s shares, climbing more than 140% since the start of the year.
The final catalyst to fuel its upward momentum would be the introduction of a sustainable financing framework. This focuses on ambitious plans for vehicle electrification and other environmental and social areas. In addition, he announced a cash takeover bid to buy up to $ 5 billion of the company’s higher-cost debt. Thus, he hopes to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and financial flexibility and bring its credit ratings back to investment grade.
Additionally, Ford recently teamed up with Kid Trax to celebrate the return of the iconic Ford Bronco. Well, this is the first time since 1996 that the Ford Bronco has returned to the market, and Kid Trax honors its return as the exclusive licensor of Ford Bronco toys in 2021. Thus, a kid’s version of the SUV will be available. in the market now. Given these exciting developments, would you consider buying F stocks as they continue to show strength?
Volcon
Another auto company making waves would be Volcon. Simply put, this electric sports vehicle company is engaged in the development of two- and four-wheel electric motorcycles and off-road utility vehicles. Since its stock market debut last month, VLCN stock has climbed more than 35%.
Last Thursday, Volcon announced the release of Phase I of its mobile app for Apple iOS and Android devices. Fascinating enough, the company allows riders to use their phones and apps as a dashboard to set riding modes, check battery status, and even update the bike’s firmware. This is a significant milestone for the company as it aims to deliver an unrivaled suite of vehicle upgrades and orders to its customers.
Without forgetting that we continue to see the company develop internationally. The latest expansion includes Guatemala, Belize and Panama to meet customer demands. Before that, only Mexico, Costa Rica, and Paraguay in the Latin America region had the luxury of accessing its top-notch powersports vehicle. So, as vehicle electrification continues to sweep the globe, would the VLCN fleet be in first place to benefit from this trend?
Nio
Right now, those familiar with the EV space are no strangers to what Nio has to offer. Often referred to as the Tesla of China, the company makes smart, connected electric vehicles. In particular, its electric vehicles are integrated with new generation technology and artificial intelligence. While this has not been a banner year for NIO stocks so far, there is reason to be optimistic about its future.
The company provided an update on October vehicle delivery on Monday. Diving, it delivered 3,667 vehicles, a 27.5% year-on-year decline. Well, this is due to the restructuring and modernization of manufacturing lines and the preparation of new product launches. That said, the company says its new orders hit a new all-time high in October, due to growing user demand.
In addition, Nio will report its third quarter results next week on November 9. In the second quarter, revenue was $ 1.3 billion, up 127.2% from the previous year quarter. Therefore, investors will be on the lookout whether Nio will be able to maintain its impressive performance. With that in mind, would you buy NIO stock before its earnings report?
Nicolas
To sum up, we have Nikola Corporation. Essentially, the company specializes in battery-powered and hydrogen-powered electric trucks. In addition, it provides zero emission transport and infrastructure solutions. As some of you may have noticed, NKLA shares have skyrocketed over the past month. It climbed over 30% during the period.
Last week, the company announced its third quarter business update. Well, he announced a loss of $ 0.22 per share which was better than the $ 0.28 analysts expected. That said, it also announced that it is on track to deliver up to 25 of its Tre battery electric vehicles to dealers and customers by the end of the year. In addition, it has built seven hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles which are being tested.
However, what seems to have excited many investors would be the announcement of settlement negotiations with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. It looks like the company will pay a civil fine of $ 125 million in installments. This would bring the company closer to closing an investigation that has been a nuisance on its production path. All things considered, would it be too late to jump on the bandwagon of NKLA action?
