Abrdn in talks for 1.5 billion euros to buy Interactive Investor | Economic news

Abrdn, the asset manager of FTSE-100, is in advanced talks to buy Interactive Investor (II) for more than $ 1.5 billion, a deal that will give it control of one of Britain’s three big platforms. stock selection.

Sky News can reveal that abrdn, led by Stephen Bird, is in exclusive negotiations to acquire II and hopes to reach a formal takeover deal within the next fortnight.

Abrdn is expected to be forced to confirm the talks in a stock market announcement on Monday morning.

If successful, the talks will end II’s preparations to join rivals Hargreaves Lansdown and AJ Bell on the London stock market after months of talks about an IPO in 2022.

It has more than 400,000 personal investor clients, which ranks it behind Hargreaves Lansdown in terms of number of clients in the UK market.

It has made a series of acquisitions, like the share trading platform The Share Center, and has around £ 57 billion in assets under administration.

Abrdn’s bold move that takes direct investment to consumers a step further will be a calculated bet for Mr Bird, a former Citi executive who joined the asset management group in July 2020.

He alluded to a willingness to pursue targeted acquisitions that help him diversify his income base in three areas: investment, consulting and people.

Acquiring II would fulfill that personal investment ambition and transform abrdn’s digital capability and appeal to consumers, an analyst said on Saturday.

Last month, abrdn bought Finimize, a subscription-based investment advice service – a much smaller deal, but one that nonetheless underscored the group’s pivot towards personal investing activities.

One of the areas of uncertainty for Mr. Bird will be the reaction of Abrdn shareholders to the news of II, given the decidedly mixed track record of his predecessors in corporate trading.

Investors were disappointed with the £ 11bn merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management in 2017, with the combined group losing almost half of its value since the merger was announced that year.

Since then, the co-managing directors of Standard Life Aberdeen – now renamed abrdn – have both resigned.

Martin Gilbert, the founder of Aberdeen Asset Management, emerged in a number of roles at City, most notably as the head of AssetCo, which he began to use as a consolidation vehicle in the asset management industry. , while Keith Skeoch remains President of Financial Reporting. Consulting and Investment Association.

For Mr. Bird, however, the transaction may come at an opportune time.

Abrdn has total excess regulatory capital of around £ 2bn, having sold another portion of its HDFC stake in India at the end of September, meaning funding for the II takeover is unlikely to be not problematic.

The deal also comes early enough in his tenure as CEO to make a potentially significant difference to the long-term performance of abrdn, which has been hit by large cash outflows for most of the period since the merger of 2017.

Under Mr. Bird, the tide began to turn, with fee-based revenues and adjusted operating profits recently showing their fastest growth since the company was founded in its current form.

He said he wanted to transform abrdn into a simplified, more focused investment management group with much more powerful digital capabilities for retail and institutional clients.

Since taking over as the head of the company, which now manages more than £ 530bn for its clients, he has dumped companies such as Parmenion, a platform serving independent financial advisers and a real estate division. in the Nordic countries.

Its rebranding in August – which caused some derision in the city – would bring, Mr Bird, “clarity” and leave it “better positioned to make a large-scale impact as a global company.”

Nonetheless, abrdn may face some dissatisfaction from competing fund managers whose products are listed on Platform II.

If the deal goes through, it will offer the certainty of a handsome salary for JC Flowers, II’s largest shareholder, and other investors who include a group of venture capital funds.

JC Flowers designed the combination of II and TD Direct in 2017, since when the company has grown into an industrial powerhouse.

The size of the stake in II held by Richard Wilson, its chief executive, is unclear, but it is expected to remain in place after the takeover, according to insiders.

Mr. Wilson has been a strong advocate for greater involvement of retail investors in the sales of public stocks of companies and has spoken on several occasions that the stock market is a natural home for the company.

Earlier this year, II appointed Gordon Wilson, a former Travelport executive, as non-executive chairman as part of his planning for an IPO.

II’s latest steps towards a public launch come months after a review by Treasury Board member Lord Hill recommended steps to make it easier for retail investors to participate in IPOs.

Regular customers are often excluded from large fleets, although the advent and rapid growth of services such as that offered by PrimaryBid has started to make them more accessible.

JP Morgan advises abrdn on the talks, while II and its shareholders are advised by Fenchurch Advisory Partners and UBS.

Shares of abrdn closed at 255.7 pence on Friday, giving the company a market cap of just under £ 5.6 billion.

Abrdn declined to comment over the weekend, while II was contacted for comment.