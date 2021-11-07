Business
Elon Musk proposes to sell 10% of his Tesla shares in Twitter poll
- Elon Musk asked his Twitter followers to decide whether to sell 10% of his Tesla stock.
- “There’s been a lot of talk lately about unrealized gains as a means of tax evasion,” Musk said in the tweet.
Billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday asked his Twitter followers to decide whether to sell 10% of his Tesla stock, promising to “comply with the results of this poll, whatever the way.”
“There has been a lot of talk lately about unrealized gains as a means of tax evasion, so I am proposing to sell 10% of my Tesla stock,” said the CEO of the electric car maker. He did not directly specify where that 10% would go.
This isn’t the first time Musk has aimed proposals in Washington that would tax the net earnings of billionaires. Under current US tax law, assets such as stocks are only taxed when sold – called a capital gain. But America’s richest rich are probably not selling their huge stock portfolios; instead, their primary form of income is the value these assets accumulate, or unrealized gains.
Musk criticized a Democratic proposal to institute a billionaire tax last month, floated to help fund a bill on social spending and expanding the safety net, claiming it represented the start of a new left-wing campaign to redistribute the wealth of the wealthiest Americans.
“Eventually they don’t have any more money for other people and then they come looking for you,” he wrote on Twitter.
In a separate tweet, Musk said any government-induced reallocation of wealth would be best handled by the private sector.
“Who is better when it comes to allocating capital – the government or the entrepreneurs – that is indeed what it is”, he wrote on Twitter. “The crooks will confuse capital allocation with consumption.”
Musk’s net worth has swelled to $ 335 billion this year as Tesla’s stock skyrocketed. He is by far the richest person in the Bloomberg Index which tracks the richest people in the world.
A White House Analysis found that when unrealized gains are counted as income, billionaires pay an average of just 8.2% in income tax, far less than the average American.
Meanwhile, a new analysis led by economist Gabriel Zucman for The Washington Post indicated that Musk may have to pay up to $ 50 billion in taxes during the first quinquennium if a tax on billionaires were to pass.
