Spacecoms Kenya project connects Kenya broadcasts Signet DTT to AMOS-17 HTS SatNews





Spacecom ensured the complete migration of the turnkey service to 38 sites and a teleport, without loss or interruption of service, all in less than three weeks. Spacecom (Tel Aviv Stock Exchange: SCC), satellite service provider and owner-operator of the AMOS satellite fleet, has announced that Kenya Broadcast Corporations’ Signet DTT (digital terrestrial TV) service is now broadcast via the advanced AMOS system. -17 HTS (satellite broadband) digital satellite. Spacecom also provided a range of professional field services which quickly and efficiently migrated the Bookmarks TNT service to AMOS-17. AMOS-17 KBCs Signet broadcasts over 70 TV channels and a multitude of radio channels across Kenya and South Africa. By using AMOS-17s HTS C-band beams, KBC optimizes OPEX (operating expenses) and achieves significant improvements in network performance. In addition, Spacecom’s satellite services division delivered a complete turnkey service migration to 38 sites and teleport, with no loss or interruption of service, all in less than three weeks. Oren Tepper, Global Vice President of Sales at Spacecom, declared, The AMOS-17’s powerful C-band HTS beams improve signal quality and optimize spectrum usage so Signet can quickly and easily improve content quality and service levels. For this project, Spacecom’s professional services teams achieved a record migration of Bookmarks services with no downtime. We are delighted to be working with the KBC Signet team and look forward to a strong relationship. According to Job Karimi, Head of Technical Services at KBC, To further improve our service delivery, we migrated our satellite infrastructure to AMOS-17, achieving huge savings in operating costs. Thanks to the HTS capabilities of the AMOS-17, we were able to create optimal link margins to our remote transmission sites. Karimi added, The turnaround time for the migration was very tight. Surprisingly, their highly skilled team and ours seamlessly migrated 38 sites in three weeks without disrupting our transmission schedule. In addition, they have been of great support in our day-to-day operations and are constantly seeking other areas of collaboration to further strengthen our relationship. They are our strategic partners and are at the heart of the achievement of our mandate.

