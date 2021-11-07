Veterans Day is a really interesting holiday in terms of what’s open and closed on that day. It is a federal holiday, also known as a statutory holiday. Most government departments, banking institutions, etc. close on federal holidays. That said, federal holidays are often set Monday to allow for a three-day weekend. This facilitates these closures. This is not the case with Veterans Day, which always falls on November 11, regardless of the day of the week. And the closures are a little different. So, for example, is the scholarship open on Veterans Day?

Federal holidays are days of the year that the federal government has established as special days. At one point in history, a president said that today was something special enough that the whole of government recognized it. In recent history, there have been ten federal holidays per year. For example, Easter and Christmas are federal holidays. In 2021, the president declared a new federal holiday: June 17. Therefore, we now have eleven federal holidays in the United States.

As mentioned above, these are sometimes referred to as public holidays. It’s a shorthand to say that institutions like banks usually close in recognition of these holidays. Other places that usually close are post offices, professional offices (doctors and lawyers), government offices including courts, post office, etc. Obviously, we still need emergency services so that hospitals, firefighters, etc. do not close for federal holidays.

That said, when a federal holiday arrives, you might still be wondering what is open and what is closed. First of all, while most establishments close for most statutory holidays, they do not close for all. Second, there are other types of businesses, like retail stores, that close for some of these holidays, but most of them don’t. So it should come as no surprise that you are wondering “is the stock market open on Veterans Day 2021?” “

What is Veterans Day and when?

Towards the end of World War I, the warring countries signed an armistice. They agreed to stop fighting for a while. Although it took several months for the war to officially end, this day marked the effective end of the war. Thus, the following year, in 1919, the president wanted to recognize the importance of this day. He therefore named November 11, 1919 Armistice Day in honor of those who had served in the First World War.

Then World War II took place. And of course, we’ve had other wars since then. After World War II, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day. The point, of course, is to recognize the veterans who served our country in all of these different wars. Although Veterans Day now honors all veterans, the government has retained November 11 as the official date of celebration.

Veterans Day 2021 is a weekday this year

November 11, 2021 is a Thursday. If it was a Sunday, for example, we wouldn’t even have to ask ourselves, “Is the stock exchange open on Veterans Day?” Because, after all, the stock market closes on Sundays. However, since it’s a Thursday and it’s also a federal holiday, we have to ask.

Is the stock market open on Veterans Day 2021?

Interestingly, the stock market doesn’t close for Veterans Day. The scholarship recognizes nine federal holidays. Veterans Day is not one of them. So the most recent holiday the stock market closed for was Labor Day in September. And the next one it will end for is Thanksgiving later this month. But like Veterans Day, the stock market will run normally.

Therefore, yes, the scholarship is open on Veterans Day 2021.

Veterans Day Exchange Hours

The NYSE and NASDAQ will maintain regular hours on Veterans Day November 11, 2021. Generally speaking, in America, that means the stock market is open from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm. Notably, however, there are early trading hours as well as late trading hours each day. If you’re ready to invest in the stock market to the point of asking if it will be open on Veterans Day, you probably already know whether or not those times apply to your interest in the stock market.

Remember that there are dozens of stock markets around the world. When we talk about the stock markets here on Saving Advice, we are usually talking about the NYSE and the NASDAQ. These are the two main exchanges used by American investors. They are also well known around the world. With that in mind, if you are investing in other markets then you will need to check with them to see if they are open on Veterans Day as well. Keep in mind that Veterans Day is a US federal holiday. Therefore, there would be no reason for stock exchanges in other countries to close as a result. This is all the more true since the American stock markets do not close for Veterans Day.

Are bond markets open on Veterans Day?

If you are investing, you may not only be interested in the stock markets, but also in the bond markets. People often talk about the two markets as if they were the same thing. However, they have key differences. And, interestingly, their Veterans Day schedule is one of those differences.

Their vacation schedules have a lot of similarities, but they are not exactly the same. For example, AARP reports that the stock market closes for Good Friday while bond markets remain open. In contrast, the stock markets remain open on Veterans Day, but the bond markets in fact close. So no, the bond markets will not be open on Veterans Day 2021. They will normally reopen on Friday, November 12, 2021.

