Morgan Stanley says these 9 stocks are his top picks among a market-beating portfolio of ideas that crushed the S&P 500 for 3 years





A stock trader applauds at the end of a trade on the New York Stock Exchange. EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP via Getty Images Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson says American households have spent their savings linked to the pandemic.

He warns that spending and economic growth will contract as most investors expect a recovery.

Against this backdrop, Wilson updated their increasingly defensive list of top picks for US stocks. Investors have been in high spirits lately as the markets continue to climb. When worried these days, their concerns are about phenomena that are well known at this point, like the Delta variant and supply chain issues. But Michael Wilson, chief investment officer and chief U.S. equity strategist for Morgan Stanley, says there’s always an economic downturn ahead – and investors who think it’s going to be short-lived are missing the boat. “We expected a significant slowdown in economic growth and earnings in the midst of a mid-cycle transition,” he wrote in a recent note to clients. “The Delta variant isn’t the primary reason the growth has slowed down, in our opinion. Instead, we think it’s just a more dramatic mid-cycle transition than normal being given the speed and speed of the recovery so far. “ He also writes that supply chain problems will last longer than most traders realize and consumer demand will be weaker than they think. “We believe that the slowdown in growth will be worse and last longer than expected – that is, until the first half of 2022 as the return on investment of demand arrives with the sharp annual decline in personal disposable income. “, did he declare. It is well known that Americans have racked up a lot of savings during COVID thanks to stimulus payments and the lack of many forms of non-streaming entertainment and recreation. While some prognosticators believe these savings will keep the economy afloat for a while, Wilson says the money has been spent and consumers are now roughly back to pre-pandemic savings levels. He added that an investigation by National Public Radio and Harvard found that 59% of households with an annual income of less than $ 50,000 reported serious financial problems in recent months, while 38% of all households said the same. This helps explain a recent drop in consumer confidence, and it could mean people are about to spend a lot less than investors think. Wilson suggests it’s a setup for economic and market disappointment before even considering supply chain issues and other issues. “A key message from us over the next few weeks is to stay selective and stay more defensive in terms of positioning,” Wilson wrote. “We continue to like relatively reasonable prices Software on the material and Semi-finals in technology, Services on Discretionary Goods, Finance and Health care. “ This creates a more defensive portfolio with less supply chain risk, he said. At the same time, he updated his company’s new money buying list by removing tech giant Alphabet. “GOOGL has been one of the best performers since the end of March. Not only did it outperform the S&P 500 by almost 20%, but it was also the best performing FANG stock during that period, leaving less relative upside to At this point, “he wrote, the addition of Snap’s recent low earnings could prompt the market to shed Google stocks quickly. That leaves the next nine companies on the list of long-term top performers, which, in line with Wilson’s ideas, have developed a noticeable bias towards real estate. 9. Simon Real Estate Group Simon Real Estate Group Market insider Teleprinter: SPG Sector: Immovable Market capitalization: $ 52.1 billion Price target: $ 161 Upside down to target: -2.9% Source: Morgan Stanley 8. McDonald’s Mcdonalds Market insider Teleprinter: MCD Sector: Consumer discretionary Market capitalization: $ 185.7 billion Price target: $ 266 Upside down to target: 4.9% Source: Morgan Stanley 7. Mondelez International Mondelez Market insider Teleprinter: MDLZ Sector: Consumer products Market capitalization: $ 85.6 billion Price target: $ 69 Upside down to target: 11.1% Source: Morgan Stanley 6. Human Human Market insider Teleprinter: HUM Sector: Health care Market capitalization: $ 58.6 billion Price target: $ 513 Upside down to target: 13.0% Source: Morgan Stanley 5. Communication from the ASB ASB communication Market insider Teleprinter: SBAC Sector: Immovable Market capitalization: $ 39.2 billion Price target: $ 405 Upside down to target: 16.9% Source: Morgan Stanley 4. Well tower Well tower Market insider Teleprinter: GOOD Sector: Immovable Market capitalization: $ 34.5 billion Price target: $ 100 Upside down to target: 24.3% Source: Morgan Stanley 3. Exxon Mobil Exxon Market insider Teleprinter: XOM Sector: Energy Market capitalization: $ 273.8 billion Price target: $ 84 Upside down to target: 30.4% Source: Morgan Stanley 2. Mastercard MasterCard Market insider Teleprinter: MY Sector: Computer science Market capitalization: $ 322.1 billion Price target: $ 451 Upside down to target: 34.4% Source: Morgan Stanley 1. Financial Synchrony Synchrony Financial Market insider Teleprinter: SYF Sector: Finances Market capitalization: $ 25.9 billion Price target: $ 65 Upside down to target: 35.4% Source: Morgan Stanley

