1 simple reason I don’t think a stock market crash is coming soon
Want a reason to worry about your investments? Go type “stock market crash forecast” into your favorite search engine. You can even narrow the search down to last month. Believe me, you will find many reasons to be concerned.
Many of the worrying predictions center on foamy valuations for stocks right now. Granted, most stocks are expensive. I am not on the side of misfortune, however. Here’s a simple reason why I don’t think a stock market crash is coming soon.
The best alternative
I’ll get right to the point. I don’t think the stock market is about to collapse because stocks are still the best alternative for investors. And I’m not just talking about buying and holding for the long term (although I definitely see stocks as the number one choice on this front). My opinion is that stocks are also the best alternative in the short to medium term.
There are many assets that investors can own. However, stocks, bonds, and short-term investments such as certificates of deposit (CDs) and money markets are the most popular and liquid alternatives. You can of course invest in exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds, but most of them hold one or more of these basic types of assets.
Investing in bonds does not seem like a good decision at this time. Why? Bond prices fall when interest rates rise. Looks like interest rates will go up.
The Federal Reserve revealed last week that it plans to cut its bond purchases starting this month. Of course, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the move doesn’t necessarily mean interest rates will be raised. However, this seems to be a good sign that higher rates are more likely than lower rates.
Don’t count on CD rates and money market accounts going up so much that they become the most attractive place to park money. The Fed has said it will move slowly.
In my opinion, stocks will remain the best choice for investors until at least 2022 and maybe longer. The stock market is going to collapse again at some point. But as long as stocks offer better potential returns than bonds or other liquid assets, a market collapse is not so likely unless there is an unforeseen major crisis.
Best bets
Suppose I’m right that the stock market isn’t going to crash anytime soon. Does that mean buying just about any stock that has performed well over the past two years is a good decision? Not necessarily.
Just because the stock market is less likely to crash doesn’t mean that many stocks are absurdly expensive right now. This is one of the main reasons Warren Buffett doesn’t buy a lot of stocks these days.
I think the best bets for investors are to go for stocks that benefit from absolutely unstoppable secular trends and / or that have reasonable valuations. Brookfield Renewable Power (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) andViatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) are two actions that stand out, in my opinion.
Brookfield Renewable has hydroelectric, solar and wind facilities around the world. Demand for renewable energy will almost certainly increase significantly over the next several decades as countries reduce their carbon emissions.
The company is positioning itself to meet this increased demand. The capacity of its development pipeline represents more than 150% of its current capacity. Brookfield Renewable projects have average annual total returns of almost 15% over the long term.
Meanwhile, Viatris currently ranks among the cheapest stocks on the market. Its shares are trading at less than 3.6 times expected earnings. The stock is listed at just 76% of its book value.
Admittedly, Viatris’ business of selling generic drugs and biosimilars is not exactly exciting. But Wall Street’s consensus price target reflects upside potential of nearly 50% over the next 12 months. Analysts seem to think Viatris has nowhere to go but to climb. Even though I’m wrong and the stock market is crashing, it is a stock that is not at risk of falling too much because it is already valued so attractively.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
