Saudi Arabia Tadawul to sell 30% of its initial public offering





Saudi Tadawul Group, owner and operator of the kingdom’s stock exchange, announced on Sunday its intention to make an initial public offering after receiving regulatory approval. The holding company plans to sell 36 million shares to the public, or 30% of its 120 million issued shares, it said in a statement on Sunday. The company’s shares will be listed on the main index of the Saudi Exchange, the largest stock exchange in the Arab world in terms of market value, once the offer and listing formalities are completed, he said. The date of registration has not been provided. The company, which received approval for the public offering from the Saudi Capital Markets Authority on Nov. 4, said the final offering price will be determined at the end of the book’s maintenance period. He did not provide the timeline for the book’s construction process. The kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, which is the sole owner of the company, sells the shares that will be offered to retail and institutional investors, Tadawul said. All of the shares in the offering will be offered to institutional investors, with a payback to retail investors of up to 10% of the shares offered, the company said. Tadawul, which is among the world’s top 10 stock markets, with a market capitalization of around $ 2.8 trillion, will only become the third largest listed regional exchange after the Dubai financial market and Boursa Kuwait, once listed. Today’s announcement marks a major milestone in the history of the company’s growth and is the next natural step as we emerge as a Saudi powerhouse with a global mindset capable of leveraging capabilities of scale, innovation and execution to generate long-term value for all of our stakeholders, said Tadawul President Sarah Al Suhaimi. The inscription will help achieve Saudi Arabia’s national goal of achieving Vision 2030, which is aligned with the PIF strategy, she added. The Tadawul group has four subsidiaries: the Saudi Exchange, a branch dedicated to managing the kingdom’s stock market, formerly known as the Saudi Stock Exchange Company; the Securities Clearing Center Company (known as Muqassa); the Company of the Securities Depository Center (Edaa); and a new subsidiary focused on applied technology services known as Wamid. The operational independence of each subsidiary should promote an agile environment, support growth and innovation and enable rapid responses to changing global and regional market trends, the company said. The benchmark Tadawuls stock index has risen more than 35% year-to-date, thanks to new listings and improved investor confidence in the wake of rising oil prices. Energy company Acwa Power listed its shares on the Saudi Stock Exchange last month after raising $ 1.2 billion through its IPO. It was the kingdom’s largest listing since state oil company Saudi Aramco went public in 2019. Among others, the Saudi stock exchange is also home to Sabic, the largest producer of petrochemicals in the Middle East, and the Saudi National Bank, the kingdom’s largest commercial lender. Update: November 7, 2021, 11:10 a.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2021/11/07/saudi-arabias-tadawul-to-sell-30-of-share-capital-in-ipo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos