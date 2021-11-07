Nigerian equity market closes week lower as ASI drops 6 basis points





Bears took control of the Nigerian stock market in the week ended November 5, 2021, after enjoying six straight weeks of bullish rule on the local stock exchange. The All-Share index, which is used to measure market performance, fell 0.06% to close at 42,014.5 points at the end of the week. This is according to information contained in the weekly stock market report, published by the Nigerian Exchange Group. The All-Share index fell from 42,038.6 points recorded at the end of the previous week to 42,014.5, a drop of 0.06%. In a related vein, the total market capitalization of equities fell 0.06% to close at 21.93 trillion naira. Meanwhile, in terms of year-to-date performance, the stock market has gained 4.33% while the quarter-to-date stood at 4.46% at the end of the review week. Equity market performance The stock market recorded transactions of 1.43 billion shares valued at 12.37 billion naira in 23,987 trades traded at the end of the week by investors on the exchange floor. This is down from 3.001 billion shares at 34.55 billion naira that traded in 25,932 transactions the previous week. The financial services industry dominated the volume activity chart with 1.01 billion shares valued at 7.99 billion naira traded in 12,208 transactions, contributing 70.75% and 64.60% respectively to the stock market. volume and value of total stock turnover. The conglomerate industry followed with 94.73 million shares worth 207.83 million naira in 878 deals. Third place was the consumer goods industry, with sales of 62.779 million shares valued at 1.326 billion naira in 3,814 transactions. Among the top three stocks of the week, FBN Holdings Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc jointly traded 402.93 million shares worth 3.06 billion naira in 3,208 transactions, contributing to 28.22% and 24.76% in total equity. volume and value of turnover respectively. For the week under review, all other indices closed negatively with the exception of the NGX Main Board, NGX Insurance, NGX MERI Growth, NGX Lotus II and NGX Industrial Goods indices. The mentioned indices appreciated by 0.32%, 0.99%, 0.09%, 0.15% and 0.88% respectively, while the NGX ASeM index closed flat at the end of the week of negotiation. Best winners Top losers During the review week, 23 stocks appreciated, compared to a total of 47 which appreciated the week before. On the other hand, 43 shares depreciated in price against 25 shares recorded the previous week, 90 of the listed values ​​remained unchanged. That's more than 84 stocks the week before. Okomu Oil Palm Plcs stock was reclassified during the week from the mid-priced equity group to the high-priced equity group. The Okomu Oil Palm Plc share price appreciated above the N100 price level on June 8, 2021 and traded above N100 until close of business on October 22, 2021. This indicates that the Okomu Oil Palm Plc share price has traded above N100 for at least 4 months out of the past 6 months. As a result, the company has been reclassified in the High Price Group with effect from Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Exchange Traded Products (ETPS) A total of 252,857 units valued at 3.83 million naira were traded this week in 31 deals, compared to a total of 186,360 units valued at 3.25 million naira traded last week in 16 deals. Securities traded include VETGRIF30, VETGOODS and NEWGOLD. Fixed income market A total of 32,626 units valued at 33.332 million naira were traded this week in 16 deals, compared to a total of 47,577 units valued at 50.350 million naira traded last week in 32 deals.

