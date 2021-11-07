Economy and corporate profits will boost markets in Samvat 2078





Bombay: According to experts, major Indian stock indexes are expected to be driven by economic recovery as well as healthy corporate earnings during Samvat 2078. The Hindu New Year Samvat 2078 has started. A special one-hour session was held on Thursday, Diwali Day, to mark the start of the new year for the national stock market. In Samvat 2077, the Sensex and the Nifty both generated around 40% returns. “Healthy corporate earnings, high foreign exchange reserves and economic growth are expected to support the market in Samvat 2078,” said Anuj Gupta, vice president of IIFL Securities. According to Krishna Kumar Karwa, Managing Director of Emkay Global Financial Services: “Macroeconomic headwinds such as high oil prices, supply chain disruptions, the debate over transient versus structural inflation , the possibility of tightening interest rates around the world, the internal economic challenges in China and its global ramifications and the ongoing bickering between the United States and China will keep global and local markets volatile. “ “Markets are not currently fully integrating these headwinds, but that said, stocks will track earnings and valuations, and to that extent, companies whose stock prices reflect the bullish outlook 3-4 years later are the more vulnerable to price and time corrections. “ In terms of expected industry growth, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said: Benefit companies in the “Technology, Travel, Tourism, Leisure and Fast Food” segment. “Real estate and ancillary products like cement and other building material companies are also expected to experience increasing demand. Finally, stock selection has been key to driving returns in the “Midcap” space during Samvat 2077 – a trend that we believe could continue as well. “ On a note of warning, Capital Via Global Research Director of Research Gaurav Garg said: “Samvat 2077 has been fantastic for the equity market. The market performed well and exceptional returns were provided to investors. The rally will continue in Samvat 2078. However, profit reservations will be seen at the start of the year. “Nifty could trade in a range of 16,000 to 22,000. Metals and banks will remain at the center of our concerns. Further, Geojit Financial Services chief investment strategist VK Vijayakumar said, “After the spectacular returns from Samvat 2077, investors should only expect modest returns, say in teens, at Samvat. 2078. This Samvat is likely to be very volatile, unlike the last Samvat. . Rising inflation would be the biggest known threat to the market. Fed rate hikes can take place by the end of 2022 or, perhaps, sooner if persistent inflation and the bond market force the hands of the Fed. “The Fed’s rate hikes will cause capital flight from emerging markets like India, which is likely to trigger a sharp market correction. But the correction may be small and short-lived if the economy rebounds intelligently. “ In addition, he stressed that sectors like metals, real estate, IT, banking, finance, telecommunications and capital goods are expected to perform well. IANS

