The stock market is expected to rise this week





Stock prices are expected to maintain their upward momentum this week as the easing of restrictions and positive third quarter results will bolster investor confidence in the market. Analysts said the relaxed quarantine classification of Alert Level 2 and the decline in daily COVID-19 cases in the country gave confidence the country would continue to recover from the impact of the pandemic. If the market were to support the recovery, online brokerage firm 2TradeAsia.com said the flagship Philippine Stock Exchange index would test its 52-week high of 7,432 points. The market will continue to monitor inflation data, which is expected to remain elevated for the remainder of the year due to higher food and oil prices. Positive third quarter results and upcoming equity raising activities should also boost investor confidence. The PSEi jumped 4.1% to 7,340.77 last week after the government further lowered quarantine restrictions in the national capital region on declining COVID-19 cases. Four of the sector indices posted week-over-week increases, led by real estate (+ 7.39%), financials (+ 4.40%), services (+ 3.32%) and holding companies (+ 3.06%). The mining and oil index fell 1.4% while industrials fell 0.01%. Foreign investors were net buyers for the week of 865 million pesos as the average daily value traded reached 8 billion pesos compared to the previous week’s average of 6.9 billion pesos. The main weekly prize winners were Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., which climbed 11.2% to P21.50; Robinsons Land Corp., which rose 10.6% to 18.80P; and Bloomberry Resorts Corp., which jumped 10.3% to P7.50. The biggest weekly losers were newly listed company AllDay Marts Inc., which fell 14.4% to P0.77; Semirara Mining and Power Corp., which slipped 6.7%; at P24.25 and DITO CME Holdings Corp., which fell 5.9% to P6.62. Meanwhile, successful job creation helped push U.S. stocks to new highs on Friday, with an additional boost from the announcement of Pfizer’s new COVID-19 treatment. The US economy created 531,000 better-than-expected jobs last month as a wide range of industries hired workers and the unemployment rate fell to 4.6%, according to Labor Department data. The better-than-expected result indicated that hiring is picking up as COVID-19 infections decline and job gains in August and September were over 235,000 from what was originally announced . “When you add the big upward revisions to the August and September jobs numbers, it’s a blockbuster,” said Jay Mawji, managing director of global liquidity provider IX Prime. “With the resurgence of the US economy accumulating more than half a million new jobs in October alone, we are firmly in boom territory. The jobs report sent the three major Wall Street indices to new highs, with the large-scale S&P 500 advancing 0.4% to gain 2% for the week. The tech-rich Nasdaq broke through the 16,000 point level for the first time during the session, before closing just before that threshold. European stocks also ended the week sharply higher, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 breaking the 7,000-point mark for the first time, while the Frankfurt DAX was within striking distance of an all-time high. London stocks rose 0.3%, helped by the weakness of the British pound a day after the Bank of England unexpectedly held down UK interest rates. With AFP

