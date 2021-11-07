SEC bats for smart and sustainable investments – Manila Newsletter





The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) calls on Filipinos to secure their future through smart and sustainable investments, as it leads the celebration of Investor Protection Week 2021. From November 8 to 12, the SEC will celebrate Investor Protection Week with webinars and other activities aimed at raising the level of financial literacy of Filipinos and thus empowering them to invest for their future and protect them from harm. scams. 44067 The SEC will highlight the variety of legitimate and accessible investment options where Filipinos can place their hard-earned money, such as stocks, bonds, government securities, and mutual funds. At the same time, he will continue to educate Filipinos on how they could spot and avoid investment scams. During this year’s Investor Protection Week, we invite Filipinos to join our advocacy for a secure future through smart and sustainable investments, and to become investor champions themselves, said the president of the SEC, Emilio B. Aquino. SEC President Emilio B. Aquino He added that being a champion of investors means being able to realize the benefits of investing, spot and avoid fraudulent investment programs, and stand up for others by imparting your knowledge of legitimate investment options. and the crooks’ modus operandi to keep them from falling. in the trap. The 2020 Stock Investor Profile released by the Philippine Stock Exchange shows that there were only around 1.4 million accounts in the stock market last year. These represent only two percent of the adult population of the Philippines and indicate a largely untapped potential for the equity market. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ 2019 Financial Inclusion Survey also found a lack of awareness, along with work instability and the perception of high cost, among the top reasons why Filipino adults don’t had not invested. Meanwhile, a number of Filipinos fall prey to unauthorized investment programs that offer low investment costs; fast, high and guaranteed returns; and false testimonials and celebrity mentions, based on reports and inquiries received by the SEC. The SEC believes Filipinos recognize the importance of investing to ensure a better future for themselves and their families, especially after seeing the impact of unprecedented economic setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, for example. , Aquino said. He noted that, unfortunately, scammers have taken advantage of Filipinos’ eagerness to invest and earn more by luring them into schemes that only require small amounts of investment in return for returns that are too good to be true. It is therefore crucial that the investing public is guided towards legitimate investment options and away from investment scams, he stressed. Investor Protection Week kicks off Global Investor Week, a global campaign promoted by the International Organization of Securities Commissions. It also coincides with the anniversary of the SEC. This year, Investor Protection Week will officially open on November 8 by welcoming more partners into the SEC campaign network, made up of public and private sector organizations who share the Commission’s mission to strengthen education. investors in the Philippines. On November 11, the SEC will present a free webinar on “When and Where to Invest” which will be broadcast live on its official Facebook page. Speakers from capital market institutions will discuss how Filipinos can begin their journey by investing in stocks, bonds, government securities, and mutual funds, among others.

