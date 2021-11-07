Connect with us

Elon Musks leaves the question of whether to sell 10% of Tesla’s shares to a vote on Twitter.

There has been a lot of talk lately about unrealized gains as a means of tax evasion, so I am proposing to sell 10% of my Tesla shares. Do you support this?

It was a tweet late Saturday from electric car maker TSLA,
-0.64%
Chief Executive Elon Musk, whose attached poll garnered more than 3 million votes early Sunday afternoon. Due to expire around 3 p.m. EST, supporters of its sale were ahead, with 58% of the vote to 42%.

Musk went on to say that he would respect the results of that poll no matter how it turned out, and that he wouldn’t receive a salary or cash bonuses out of nowhere. I only have stocks, so the only way I can personally pay taxes is to sell stocks.

Among the thousands of people who responded to Musks’ tweet, many expressed concern that such a sell-off could push the stock down, hurting average investors who again benefited from a recent record run for stocks,

Tesla hit a new high last week at $ 1,229.91 per share and jumped 43% in October. The company’s market capitalization exceeds $ 1 trillion after Hertz Global HTZ,

announced on October 25 its intention to order 100,000 Tesla vehicles. Days later, Musk questioned the observed rally for the action as he said no deal with Hertz had yet been signed.

Read: Tesla and Hertz reportedly negotiating how quickly Hertz will receive deliveries

Tesla shares finished up 9% last week, just off that record high at $ 1,222.09, and are up 73% so far this year. Musk himself owns around 17% of Tesla’s capital, worth more than $ 200 billion. A 10% slice, if he decided to sell, would be worth around $ 21 billion based on the Friday close, according to FactSet.

Musk himself said Tesla’s stock price may be too high, as he reiterated in September interview with Kara Swisher for the New York Times. But if you ask me too, do I think Tesla will be worth more than that in five years? I think the answer is yes, he told her.

For now, Musk may have created intrinsic tension for the new stock market week. The three main US stock market indices SPX,
+ 0.37%

DJIA,
+ 0.56%

COMP,
+ 0.20%
hit new highs on Friday, thanks to strong jobs data and the opinion that the Federal Reserve is in no rush to raise interest rates.

At the end of October, Musk criticized a projectnew annual tax on billionaires unrealized capital gains, stating that he agreed with the view that this type of tax would eventually affect others as well. Eventually they run out of money for other people, and then they come looking for you, he said, in response to another comment on Twitter.

Musk is by far the richest billionaire in the world, with a net worth of $ 314 billion, according to Forbes list of billionaires in real time. Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos is lagging behind by around $ 100 billion, which is worth $ 203 billion.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/elon-musks-asks-twitter-whether-he-should-sell-10-of-tesla-stock-more-than-2-million-have-cast-their-vote-11636279940

