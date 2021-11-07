On DFM, now is the time for market makers to cash in







DFM as a market and as a business is a hot ticket.

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani / Gulf News

Dubai’s decision to list government and semi-government companies is expected to take Dubai’s financial market to the next level. A stock market needs the presence of blue chips to attract investors. Currently, banking and real estate constitute an important part of the index, which is why the new quotations will allow better sector diversification. In the Middle East, large SOEs are seen as stable, well-managed, and shareholder-friendly. Already, reports suggest that DEWA (Dubai Electricity and Water Authority), valued at $ 25 billion, will be the largest list on record in the emirate for now. Equally important is the decision to create a MAD 2 billion market making fund, which will help increase liquidity in the Dubai stock markets. On DFM or generally in the Middle East, trading volumes are still low by international standards, and even blue-chip stocks suffer from low liquidity. Low volumes increase market volatility and also increase the severity of a stock market crash. On the other hand, good liquidity will attract international investors with deep pockets, as it helps to reduce transaction costs and allows easy entry and exit of trades. It’s a chicken-and-egg scenario that can only be solved by appealing to market makers. The move from Dubai will strengthen DFM’s long-term profile and make it more representative of the local economy. And finally, it puts an end to the rumors of merger between ADX and DFM. Instead, the new round of initiatives shows the Dubai government is serious about DFM at higher heights. So that brings us to the next big question; Which companies will be the immediate beneficiaries of the current movement. The most obvious is the Dubai financial market, and the stock market’s shares have already risen 39% in recent trading sessions. Volumes on the stock exchange will benefit from a considerable increase, and revenues are already on the rise and should reach 270 million Dh in 2021 and against 187 million Dh in 2019. The listing of large companies like DEWA should be another tailwind. In addition, DFM, with a market capitalization of Dh 11.12 billion, is fundamentally sound, with a net cash reserve of Dh 3.2 billion. Two other companies that will benefit are BH Mubasher and Al Ramz Securities, which offer brokerage services. BH Mubasher was already growing well in 2020 when it posted the highest turnover since its inception. The company’s vision is to be a full-fledged boutique investment firm. It is the first company on DFM to obtain a short-term margin trading license and is also approved as a Securities Lending and Borrowing Agent (SLB). Al Ramz also turned around its financial performance, with revenues growing strongly in the last quarter. It acquired the market making business of Shuaa Capital in 2020. With Dubai very focused on improving transaction volumes, the market making business is expected to thrive. The company also plans to repurchase nearly 10 percent of its issued shares, which gives some reassurance. These companies have an exciting road ahead, and investors should watch out Vijay Valecha The author is Director of Investments at Centiry Financial

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/business/analysis/on-dfm-this-is-now-the-time-for-market-makers-to-cash-in-1.1636264488054 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos