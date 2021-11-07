Business
New Beijing Stock Exchange May Offer More A-Share Opportunities | Fund managers
The rules of the new Chinese stock exchange could give investors more opportunities to invest in A stocks. Experts believe that if the members of the new board of directors are part of the Stock Connect program in the future, it could improve investor access to Chinese A shares.
Beijing Stock Exchange, which is the third
, exchange, unveiled two sets of basic business rules for trading and managing members of the exchange on November 2. Detailed guidelines covering corporate financing, mergers and supervision were released on the same day the China Securities Regulatory Commission takes effect on November 15.
The exchange, which was created as a marketplace for technologically advanced small and medium-sized enterprises, will initially be based on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ) Select.
Sixty-six NEEQ Select companies with a total market capitalization of 185.8 billion Rmb ($ 29 billion) will be transferred to the Beijing Stock Exchange, according to data provider Wind.
The NEEQ is a national over-the-counter stock market, offering an alternative to Chinese small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) not listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen stock exchanges.
ROUTE TO STOCK CONNECT
Wang Hanfeng, CICC
Launched in April 2014, the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program is a trading links and securities clearing program that provides mutual market access between the mainland and Hong Kong.
“There are no guidelines on whether or not to include Beijing-listed stocks in connect stock in the initial rules of the Beijing Stock Exchange. But since China is still aiming to further open up the capital market, we believe there is a possibility that Beijing-listed stocks will be added to the equity connection program in the future, ”said Wang Hanfeng, chief strategist. of the CICC. AsianInvestor.
He believes that the major indices of the A-share market, such as the CSI300 index, are trading slightly below their historical average valuation, and that the A-share market can offer medium to long-term value at this level. “Foreign investor sentiment towards A shares has improved recently, as we have seen consecutive weeks of inflows of funds to A shares through Stock Connect since mid-October,” he said. he adds.
Li Wenlin, senior portfolio manager at Manulife Investment Management (Manulife IM), agrees.
“Looking at the past experience of developing the Stock Connect program, we believe that stocks listed on the new exchange will likely be included in the Stock Connect program, although this may take some time,” he said. AsianInvestor.
The new stock exchange could be another option for attracting longer-term foreign capital.
“On the one hand, the small and medium-sized listed companies of the new board of directors need
s capital from overseas via HK, now US listing may not be available. On the other hand, adding these innovative companies to the Stock Connect program will also enhance the program by enabling global investors to participate in the next chapter in China’s growth story, ”he added.
SWITCH TO SMB
Li Wenlin, Manulife GI
Regulators have scrutinized giant names, including Alibaba, over the past year. This has led investors to reconsider their Chinese A equity strategies as it is no longer the era of “too big to fall”.
“We believe that small businesses will directly benefit from more balanced growth as China shifts from a pear-shaped to an olive-shaped economy, benefiting the broader growth of the middle class as part of the process. of the ideology of common prosperity, ”Lin said. According to him, the new stock exchange could therefore likely enrich the universe of Chinese equities as a whole, sparking interest
s investors who wish to take advantage of structural growth opportunities, particularly those in the start-up phase.
“In the longer term, the broader investment universe will complement the opportunity set that better reflects the innovation and growth of the underlying Chinese economy,” he explained.
