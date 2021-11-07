Elon Musk asked Twitter if he should sell some of his Tesla shares. Here’s what the Twitterverse said





You’re here TSLA Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that he would let Twitter users decide if he should sell 10% of the 170.5 million shares he owns., and 58% of the more than 3.5 million voters said “yes”. Musk, the founder and CEO of the company released the poll on Saturday afternoon which read, “Lately there’s been a lot of talk about unrealized gains as a means of tax evasion, so I’m offering to sell 10% of my shares.” You’re here. Do you agree with that ? has yet to announce what it will do next. He added that he follow the results of the survey anyway, buthas yet to announce what it will do next. Musk does not receive any salary from Tesla. Its 170.5 million shares of Telsa were worth $ 208.3 billion at the close of trading on Friday. Priced at $ 1,222.09 per share, 10% of them would be valued at $ 20.8 billion. With a long-term capital gains tax rate of 20% for someone in Musk’s income bracket, the tax bill for the sale would approach $ 4.2 billion. He owns 80% of those 170.5 million Tesla shares since the company’s initial public offering in 2010. In addition to the shares he currently owns, he has the option to purchase 73.5 million. additional actions. It is not clear whether those shares would be counted in his holdings if Twitterverse convinced him to sell 10% of his stake in the company. ProPublica survey in June found Musk paid no federal income tax in 2018 and in 2017 he only paid $ 65,000. “Note that I don’t take any cash wages or bonuses from anywhere. I only have stocks, so the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stocks,” Musk said. tweeted Saturday. Earlier in the week, Musk offered to sell Tesla’s shares “right now” if the United Nations could prove that $ 6 billion would solve world hunger. His comments on Monday came after the director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), David Beasley, challenged the ultra-rich, and in particular the two richest men in the world, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Musk to “commit now, on an ad hoc basis” to help solve world hunger in an interview with CNN last week. “Six billion dollars to help 42 million people who will literally die if we don’t reach them. It’s not complicated,” Beasley said on CNN’s Connect the World show with Becky Anderson. The sum would equate to roughly 2% of Musk’s net wealth. Prince William also criticized billionaires who focus on space tourism, which could include Musk, who also founded SpaceX. The company sent the first all-tourist crew to space in September, although most of the company’s revenue comes from commercial launches and contracts with NASA. As of Sunday, Musk is the richest man on the planet with a total net worth of $ 338 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index

