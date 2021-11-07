Here’s how much Elon Musk would pay in taxes if he sold 10% of his Tesla shares





Tesla CEO Elon Musk conducted a Twitter poll on the sale of 10% of its shares. If he passes with … [+] that he will pay billions of dollars in taxes.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

On Saturday, Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, reflected on Twitter about whether to sell 10% of his Tesla shares. The results of the Twitter poll he created: 57.9% of the 3.5 million respondents said he should sell the stake. So, assuming he’s selling and he said on Twitter that he respect the results of this survey How much is that ? Musk owns 170.49 million Tesla shares, as well as a bunch of very interesting options. Leaving options aside, 10% of its shares are 17.049 million shares, valued at $ 20.8 billion based on the Friday closing price of $ 1,222.09 per share. What would Musk pay in taxes on a sale of $ 20.8 billion? Just about $ 5 billion, assuming it doesn’t make up for it with losses on other investments. Its added value is enormous. Musk paid about 49 cents a share for his initial investment in Tesla, according to the SEC filing for the company’s initial public offering; the shares have split 5 to 1 since then, so its base cost of that investment is just under 10 cents per share. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The notion of stock sale follows a fleeting proposal by Senator Ron Wyden to tax billionaires on unrealized gains in response to some billionaires not paying federal income tax because they can borrow on their stocks instead of selling them. Musk tweeted on Saturday Note, I do not take cash pay or bonus from anywhere. I only have stocks, so the only way I can personally pay taxes is to sell stocks. Since Tesla went public in 2010, Musk has only sold his shares twice. In 2016, he sold 2.7 million shares for a total of $ 593 million to cover taxes on the options he exercised. In July 2010, when Tesla went public, Musk sold just over 1.4 million shares for a pre-tax total of $ 24 million. The stock has climbed nearly 1,400% since the start of 2020, and Musk has risen to nearly $ 294 billion. Forbes calculates his net worth as of Friday night, Nov. 5 at $ 318.4 billion. Musk is the first billionaire Forbes has followed the richest Americans over the course of our four decades of chronicle to cross the $ 300 billion mark. Musk made a big deal out of being poor in money and selling all of his houses. He lives in a small boxed house that he says leases from SpaceX, the rocket company he runs. This Twitter poll may be a way for Musk to make it sound like it’s okay to cash in some of his stocks, which he says are trading too high. So, one way to put it: It’s not about taxes, but transferring tens of billions of volatile Tesla shares in cash at a time when stocks seem insanely expensive. Musk is unlikely to sell 17 million Tesla shares in one day. Such an influx of shares into the market could lower the share price. A more likely scenario would be lower sales over an extended period, months or a year, or even longer. If the past is any guide, you’ll probably find out more soon by keeping an eye on Musks’ Twitter account. Musk did not respond to a request for comment from Forbes on his sales plan.

