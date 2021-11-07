Amazon asks Sebi, government to withdraw approval of $ 3.4 billion Future-RIL deal

US e-commerce giant Amazon has written to Ajay Tyagi, chairman of the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and to Manmohan Juneja, managing director of corporate affairs, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, to withdraw any authorization and consent granted. at Future Retail. Limited (FRL) related to the $ 3.4 billion merger agreement between Future Group and Reliance. The letter was also sent to other senior stock exchange officials such as BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).

Amazon has asked Sebi, the Ministry of Commerce and other such organizations to take note of the Holiday Request Order and the Interim Measures Order read along with the Partial Award on Jurisdiction as adopted by the arbitral tribunal, and accordingly withdraw all authorizations and consents. granted to FRL.

He asked Sebi to compel FRL to comply with the dispositive instructions contained in the Vacation Request Order and the Interim Measures Order read with the Partial Jurisdiction Award which confirm, reaffirm and uphold the sentence of emergency (EA). This must be done, among other things, by withdrawing the notices convening the meeting of shareholders and creditors of FRL, and by informing these shareholders and creditors of the cancellation of these meetings.

“The pursuit of reviews creates a bogus market for FRL securities and misleads stakeholders,” said the letter dated October 30, 2021 and seen by Business Standard.

The letter alleged that, unfortunately, FRL and its promoters had been able to influence many regulators to grant authorizations to FRL with respect to the composite arrangement scheme between, among others, FRL and other entities of the group. Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani. It alleged that this was done on the basis of various false statements made by FRL and its promoters as to the nature, scope and extent of the EA Prize and the prohibition contained therein.

“It is important to note that the illegal qualification and classification of the EA Prize and the injunction granted against FRL has been held to be illegal on several occasions by the Supreme Court of India, the High Court of Delhi and the Supreme Court of India. Arbitral tribunal, ”the letter reads. “This emerges from the Orders of August 6, 2021 adopted by the Honorable Supreme Court, the Order of March 18, 2021 of the High Court of the Honorable Delhi, and now the Arbitral Tribunal in the Order on the Request for holidays and the Ordinance on Relief ad-interim read with Partial Award on Jurisdiction.

The case centers on Amazon challenging FRL’s merger with RRL (Reliance Retail), alleging that the transaction violated an agreement with the US e-commerce company. Amazon cited its non-compete agreement with the channel run by Biyani. The agreement specified that any dispute would be arbitrated in accordance with the rules of the Singapore International Arbitration Center (SIAC).

Last year, after selling his retail assets to Reliance, Future Group founder Kishore Biyani said he had no choice but to leave the company in the face of growing debt and to lost income, triggered by the pandemic and the lockdown. Biyani said the company lost Rs 7,000 crore in the first three to four months of the pandemic phase.

Last year, the case was arbitrated by SIAC, in which Amazon obtained a favorable ruling in October. FRL’s representative had told the arbitration panel in Singapore that if the deal with RRL failed, the company would go into liquidation. Closing the business would result in more than 29,000 job cuts.

In August this year, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Amazon, ruling the Singapore emergency arbitrator’s award against the Future-Reliance deal enforceable in India. In September of this year, in a major relief for Future Group, the Supreme Court stayed the proceedings before Delhi HC, ordered no enforcement action. The court also ordered the NCLT, CCI and SEBI not to issue a final order regarding the dispute for four weeks.

“With EA and SIAC court orders and the High Court’s refusal to grant interim relief to FRL, the onus is on the independent directors to guide the board to act in accordance with the law. “said K Narasimhan, Senior Counsel, High Court of Chennai.

In August 2019, Amazon had acquired a 49% stake in Future Coupons, the promoter of Future Retail, for around Rs 1,500 crore.

However, in a letter dated November 7, 2021, the independent directors of Future Retail Ltd complained to the Competition Commission of India (ICC) that Amazon had violated foreign direct investment (FDI) standards by acquiring 49% of the capital. in the sponsoring entity of the company, Future Coupons Pvt Ltd and sought approval from CCI with concealment of facts.

Calling on the ICC to revoke the approval given to Amazon to buy a stake in Future Coupons, the independent directors said the ICC should act to prevent Amazon from perpetuating “its evil and undesirable views” against the Indian company.

In a statement to the stock exchanges, the independent directors of FRL said that FRL’s board of directors composed of a majority of independent directors was unaware that the strategic rights to FRL were acquired by Amazon. The FCPL Shareholding Agreement (SHA) between the promoters and the board of directors did not approve the FCPL SHA. In addition, the FRL SHA was not incorporated into FRL’s articles of association, the directors said.

In its letter, the directors said that Amazon did not disclose its strategic interest in FRL to the Commission solely to prevent the ICC from referring the transaction to other government agencies, in which case the other government agencies would have responded that the transaction is illegal and therefore Amazon could not proceed with the transaction. Administrators said Amazon covered up facts, made false statements and made false statements to the ICC.