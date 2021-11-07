Who wants to date Eric Adams in Puerto Rico? Everyone.





Many Democrats at the conference were still grappling with Tuesday’s election results, in which a number of Democrats were eliminated on Long Island, Republicans made unexpected city council gains and Democratic candidates across the country. lost or barely survived, even in typically democratic countries. leaning states. We don’t have our finger on the pulse of everyday Democrats, Adams said at a press conference, speaking extensively about the party. Democrats do not want to dissolve the police force. They want the police to do their job. Democrats are not against closing Rikers Island, but they also want to shut down the pipeline that feeds Rikers Island. Still, Adams and many attendees were more often in a festive mood, taking stock of a city council that will have a majority of women for the first time and passing a sweeping infrastructure bill passed by the House. Friday night. At around 9 p.m. on Friday, shortly before the House vote, Mr Schumer was at a party hosted by Dominican leaders showing off some unusual dance steps and shimmy with Carlina Rivera, one of the candidates for the presidency of the City Council. Earlier today, Mr Adams had insisted to reporters that he was not involved in the race for speakers and that it would be decided by the 51 members of city council, although almost everyone at the time of the event was debating who he could support and there are ways, openly or implicitly, that he or his allies can influence the process. I’m just excited about the make-up of the council, young, energetic, with lots of ideas, said Adams, adding that seasoned elected officials like Julie Menin, a seasoned municipal commissioner and city census director, and Gale A Brewer, the Manhattan borough president who joins the council, would help guide the group. At an event with union leaders the next day in Loza, a commune founded by once enslaved Africans, Mr. Adams pledged to tackle systemic inequalities and compared himself to abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Nat Turner . I come from the line of those who have always rejected the system, he said. During a fundraiser for the Brooklyn Democratic Party, Adams also defended criticism that he was spending time with the city’s elite at Manhattan’s Zero Bond nightclub.

