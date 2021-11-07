Securities fraud class action filed against Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI)

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2021 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Camber Energy, Inc. (“Camber”) (NYSE: CEI). The action accuses Camber of violations of federal securities laws, including fraudulent omissions and misrepresentation regarding the business, operations and prospects of the company. As a result of Camber’s misleading claims, investors suffered significant losses.

MAIN COMPLAINANT DEADLINE: December 28, 2021

COURSE PERIOD: from February 18, 2021 to October 4, 2021

ALLEGED CAMBER FAULT

Camber is an independent oil and gas company that acquires, develops and sells primarily crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Between December 2020 and February 18, 2021, Camber acquired a controlling interest in Viking Energy Group, Inc. (“Viking”) and signed a definitive merger agreement with Viking to achieve the full combination of the two entities (the “Merger” ). On February 18, 2021, Camber issued a press release regarding the merger and touted the Viking acquisition.

The truth began to emerge on May 24, 2021 when Camber revealed in a press release that on May 21, 2021, the New York Stock Exchange informed Camber that it was not in compliance with its continuous listing standards because Camber had not filed his form. 10-K for the 9-month period ended December 31, 2020. Among other reasons, Camber blamed its lack of compliance on “issues that arose in finalizing the determination of the fair value of assets and passive. associated to [Camber]the acquisition of a majority stake in Viking. Following this news, Camber’s share price fell $ 0.04 per share, or 6.56%, to close at $ 0.57 per share on May 25, 2021.

The story continues

Then, on October 5, 2021, Kerrisdale Capital shocked the market by releasing a report stating that “Camber is a former oil producer who has not filed financial statements with the SEC since September 2020, may see his stock. written off next time. months, and just laid off his accounting firm in September. ”Kerrisdale Capital also revealed that Camber’s“ only real asset is a 73% stake in [Viking], an OTC company with a negative book value and a going concern warning that recently breached the maximum debt commitment on one of its loans. “

Following this news, Camber’s share price fell $ 1.56 per share, or 50.49%, to close at $ 1.53 per share on October 5, 2021.

Camber investors can, no later than December 28, 2021, seek to be appointed as the principal representative of the applicants of the group.

