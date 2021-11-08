



The value of takeover and merger offers on the London junior stock market, AIM, has jumped nearly 155% in the past year, according to a new study. The companies are looking to capitalize on a vibrant UK tech sector, with M&A deals worth $ 8.4 billion in the 12 months to September, up from $ 3.3 billion in the same period last year, found the UHY Hacker Young accounting group. The researchers said the surge in transaction value was due to private equity and international conglomerates who picked up AIM-listed tech companies that had performed strongly during the pandemic. Being listed on AIM is a great platform for growing companies, helping them raise capital and take the next stage of their growth through mergers and acquisitions. Dan Hutson, young UHY hacker The total value of technology M&A deals on AIM this year reached $ 2.6 billion, nearly a third of the total value of all M&A deals on AIM. Technology acquisitions on AIM accounted for just 7% of transactions ($ 232 million) the year before, the researchers added. The rise was led by the $ 919 million buyout of video game developer Sumo Group, creator of the Little Big Planet and Sonic Racing video game series, by Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent. The acquisition of the Sheffield-based company, which has offices in the United States, came under scrutiny by a U.S. national security panel last week. However, Reuters reported that Sumo and Tencent are engaging with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to get clearance for the deal before the end of the year. The acquisition of business communications software provider IMImobile by US tech conglomerate CISCO was the second highest-valued acquisition for an AIM-listed tech company at € 540 million. Dan Hutson, partner at UHY Hacker Young, said AIM is showcasing the success of UK tech companies. He said: Being listed on AIM is a great platform for growing companies, helping them raise capital and take the next stage of their growth through mergers and acquisitions. Private equity firms and large tech multinationals monitor AIM to identify acquisition targets. The participation of private equity in companies listed on AIM has boosted the value of transactions in all sectors over the past year. London-based Ancala Partners 341 million purchases of waste management services firm Augean and DBay Advisors 240 million 75% stake in Telit Communications, which provides Internet of Things software, lead list of PE transactions during the 12 months preceding September. Transactions at AIM-listed healthcare companies topped 835 million, while mining transactions reached 305 million.

