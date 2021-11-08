Still in a good mood, PSEi aims for another strong week

The stock market is expected to trade on an uptrend this week amid easing economic nervousness alongside the easing of mobility restrictions in Metro Manila and other parts of the country.

A wild card, however, is the upcoming announcement of the upcoming MSCI rebalance on November 11. .

BDO chief strategist Jonathan Ravelas said investor confidence was boosted by easing the brakes on the pandemic in the capital as the number of people infected continued to decline. The slowdown in the country’s inflation rate has also brought good news.

The Philippines’ year-on-year inflation rate fell from 4.8% in September to 4.6% in October, lower than the consensus forecast of 4.9%. Weeks End at 7,340.77 Highlights [that] market dynamics are picking up steam. If this condition persists, he could try the 7,400 levels or even the intraday peak of 7,432.40 in January in the short term, Ravelas said.

But the failure of the PES to test said levels could lead to profit taking, Ravelas said.

Jose Vistan, head of research at AB Capital Securities, also said the country was starting to see a sense of normalcy.

From alert level 3 previously, alert level 2 now allows restaurants and various establishments to operate at 50% of their indoor capacity. Children are also now allowed to go out.

Coupled with lower-than-expected inflation in October, the market has built up enough momentum to rebound this week, Vistan said.

This, even though the current valuations of the stocks were quite high relative to their regional counterparts at 18.7 times projected earnings, he said. The Philippines stands out, along with Vietnam, among markets that still show double-digit profit growth rate in 2022, he said.

Vistan also said the upcoming MSCI rebalance is unrelated to market fundamentals, but it could still create some volatility and price actions. INQ

