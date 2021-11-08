Business
Still in a good mood, PSEi aims for another strong week
The stock market is expected to trade on an uptrend this week amid easing economic nervousness alongside the easing of mobility restrictions in Metro Manila and other parts of the country.
A wild card, however, is the upcoming announcement of the upcoming MSCI rebalance on November 11. .
BDO chief strategist Jonathan Ravelas said investor confidence was boosted by easing the brakes on the pandemic in the capital as the number of people infected continued to decline. The slowdown in the country’s inflation rate has also brought good news.
The Philippines’ year-on-year inflation rate fell from 4.8% in September to 4.6% in October, lower than the consensus forecast of 4.9%. Weeks End at 7,340.77 Highlights [that] market dynamics are picking up steam. If this condition persists, he could try the 7,400 levels or even the intraday peak of 7,432.40 in January in the short term, Ravelas said.
But the failure of the PES to test said levels could lead to profit taking, Ravelas said.
Jose Vistan, head of research at AB Capital Securities, also said the country was starting to see a sense of normalcy.
From alert level 3 previously, alert level 2 now allows restaurants and various establishments to operate at 50% of their indoor capacity. Children are also now allowed to go out.
Coupled with lower-than-expected inflation in October, the market has built up enough momentum to rebound this week, Vistan said.
This, even though the current valuations of the stocks were quite high relative to their regional counterparts at 18.7 times projected earnings, he said. The Philippines stands out, along with Vietnam, among markets that still show double-digit profit growth rate in 2022, he said.
Vistan also said the upcoming MSCI rebalance is unrelated to market fundamentals, but it could still create some volatility and price actions. INQ
Read more
To subscribe to INQUIRE MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 other titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download from 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For comments, complaints or inquiries, Contact us.
Sources
2/ https://business.inquirer.net/333964/still-in-high-spirits-psei-aims-for-another-strong-week
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]