Asian markets are mixed as China posts trade growth





BEIJING Asian stock markets were mixed on Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China announced a double-digit increase in its exports. The Nikkei 225 NIK,

-0.20%

in Tokyo fell 0.1% while the Shanghai SHCOMP Composite Index,

+ 0.34%

edged up 0.1%. The Hang Seng HSI,

-0.46%

in Hong Kong lost 0.6%. The Kospi 180721,

-0.60%

in Seoul fell by 1% and Sydneys S & P / ASX 200 XJO,

-0.06%

lost 0.2%. Singapore STI benchmarks,

+ 0.46% ,

Taiwan Y9999,

+ 0.55%

and Indonesia JAKIDX,

+ 0.70%

Advanced. Chinese exports in October rose 27.1% from a year earlier, although this slowed growth to 28.1% in previous months, customs data showed on Sunday. Despite the gain, Chinese antivirus controls could dampen factory and consumer activity, still leading to an uncertain recovery picture, IG’s Yeap Jun Rong said in a report. Wall Street S&P 500 SPX benchmark,

+ 0.37%

rose 0.4% on Friday to a record for a seventh day after U.S. employers hired more people than expected in October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

+ 0.56%

gained 0.6% to 36,327.95, also hitting a new high. The Nasdaq composite COMP,

+ 0.20%

added 0.2% to 15,971.59. The US government is due to report inflation this week. Investors are watching price increases, fearing that stronger inflationary pressures could prompt the Federal Reserve and other central banks to withdraw stimulus measures that are boosting stock prices. Also this week, the ruling Communist Party in China is holding a plenary session or plenary meeting of its provincial leaders, military leaders and party leaders. This is the sixth plenum of the last five-year political cycle that runs until next year. The Sixth Plenum usually focuses on party ideology and affairs rather than economics. However, investors are also hoping for possible updates on policy towards tech and other industries after data security and the anti-monopoly crackdown on Chinese tech giants that began in late last year. last year wiped out over $ 1 trillion from their total stock market value. On the energy markets, the American benchmark CLZ21 crude,

+1.26%

rose $ 1.11 to $ 82.38 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained $ 2.46 to $ 81.27 on Friday. Brent crude BRNF22,

+ 1.16% ,

the basis of international oil prices, gained $ 1.09 to $ 83.83 per barrel in London. The previous session he added $ 2.20 to $ 82.74. The dollar USDJPY,

+ 0.14%

gained 113.62 yen against 113.40 yen on Friday.

