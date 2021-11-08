Asian markets drop after Wall St record and Chinese trade growth – The Durango Herald

Asian stock markets mostly down after Wall Street hits new high and China reports double-digit increase in exports
BEIJING (AP) – Asian stock markets were mostly down on Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China announced a double-digit increase in exports.
Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated while Shanghai advanced.
Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.4% on Friday to a record for a seventh day after U.S. employers hired more people than expected in October.
China’s October exports rose 27.1 percent from a year earlier, although that slowed the previous month’s growth to 28.1 percent, customs data showed on Sunday.
Despite the gain, Chinese antivirus controls could dampen factory and consumer activity, still leading to an uncertain recovery picture, IG’s Yeap Jun Rong said in a report.
The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 0.3% to 29,528.45 while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,495.04. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.6% to 24,728.63.
Seoul’s Kospi was down 0.7% to 2,948.39 and Sydney’s S & P-ASX 200 was down 0.2% to 7,445.50.
India’s Sensex index opened 0.3% lower at 59,903.04. New Zealand retreated while Southeast Asian markets rose.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 hit 4,697.53 after the government announced that the US economy created 531,000 jobs last month, better than the consensus forecast of 450,000.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6% to 36,327.95, also hitting a new high. The Nasdaq composite added 0.2% to 15,971.59.
The US government is due to report inflation this week. Investors are watching price increases, fearing that stronger inflationary pressures could prompt the Federal Reserve and other central banks to withdraw stimulus measures that are boosting stock prices.
Also this week, the ruling Communist Party in China is holding its sixth full leadership meeting in the last five-year political cycle that runs until 2022.
The Sixth Plenum usually focuses on party ideology and affairs rather than economics. However, investors are also hoping for possible updates on policy towards tech and other industries after data security and the anti-monopoly crackdown on Chinese tech giants that began in late last year. last year wiped out over $ 1 trillion from their total stock market value.
In energy markets, benchmark US crude oil rose 99 cents to $ 82.26 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained $ 2.46 to $ 81.27 on Friday. Brent crude, the basis of international oil prices, gained 90 cents to $ 83.65 a barrel in London. The previous session he added $ 2.20 to $ 82.74.
The dollar gained 113.58 yen against 113.40 yen on Friday. The euro rose to $ 1.1564 from $ 1.1550.
A man walks past a bank’s electronic board displaying the Hong Kong Stock Index on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday, November 8, 2021 (AP Photo / Vincent Yu)
