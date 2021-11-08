Business
Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex Clears Losses, Recovers 60K; larger markets outperform; IT and PSU Bank stocks lead the winners
Domestic stocks opened higher on Monday, but quickly slipped into the red, before India’s biggest Paytm IPO kicked off. Investors around the world were cautious, awaiting U.S. inflation figures later this week after the Fed announced the start of a $ 15 billion-per-month bond cut last week, which is fully in line with expectations.
MARKET CHECK: Sensex Clears Losses and Trading Higher
NEWS ALERT: IndusInd Bank will conduct a third party audit to validate an internal investigation
– Currently, the bank is conducting an internal investigation to verify the failure of the process
Crypto rally raises Ether to new high, Bitcoin to nearly 3 weeks
Bitcoin hit a two-and-a-half-week peak on Monday and ether hit a new high as cryptocurrencies soar higher on a wave of momentum, flow, favorable news and inflationary fears. Bitcoin was up around 3% to $ 65,121 and the ether, which underpins the ethereum network, was at a record high of $ 4,711.
NEWS ALERT: L&T Construction wins significant contracts for its various activities
Large orders include those between Rs 1,000 and 2,500 crore; L&T shares were trading up half a percent
SpiceJet introduces EMI program book now, pay later (Source: Agencies)
Divi’s Labs shares drop 9% after September quarter figures; here’s why
“Growth was primarily driven by the custom synthesis business, while generics declined year over year (YoY). The strong positioning of Divis will help monetize the growth opportunity in the API and CRAMS space given its excellent execution track record, recent investments of Rs. 25 billion and being one of the preferred suppliers. However, we expect the short-term pressures to increase with rising commodity prices, logistics issues and declining generic business, ”ICICI Sec said in a note.
These stocks defy the mood of the market, gain up to 10%
Paytm management says
– Demonstrated that payment companies in India can make money
– Fintech competition extends from UPI to cards
– Own balance sheet loans will result in regulatory obligations
– Regulatory obligations may not apply to the current model of Paytm
– See high quality investors coming
Analysts divided on the public offer of the promoter of Paytm
The initial public offering of Rs 18,300 crore from the promoter of Paytm One97 Communications is expected to be open for subscription on Monday. While analysts are divided over the longer-term outlook for the stock, some recommend going with the IPO only for listing gains. The IPO includes a new issue of shares valued at Rs 8,300 crore and an offer to sell Rs 10,000 crore by existing shareholders.
Strong global tailwinds are likely to support markets as trade opens today after the holidays. The Fed’s decision to start tapering in November was in line with expectations. However, the comment that reiterated the Fed’s view that inflation is transient and the inference that tapering is unlikely to lead to rate hikes soon, is interpreted by markets as a position accommodating. That’s why the yield on 10-year bonds fell to 1.47% and S&P hit a new record. US unemployment falling to 4.6% is another factor that will support the markets as it is positive for global growth and corporate profits. Back home, in India, the macros are becoming more and more favorable. The increase in tax revenues – both direct and indirect – the decrease in the NPAs of the banking system, the reduction in the fuel tax which can stimulate consumption and the expansion of exports are clearly positive elements. However, concerns about stock market valuations remain.
– Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Calling whistleblowers’ allegations of loan renewals “grossly inaccurate and unfounded,” Indusind Bank admitted on Saturday that it disbursed 84,000 loans without customer consent in May due to a “technical glitch.”
MARKET CHECK: Sensex Clears Open Gains, Slips Below 60K
Vodafone Idea, YES Bank among the most active stocks on NSE
Sensex Heatmap: only 6 stocks are trading in the red when the tick opens
OPENING BELL: Sensex gains 300 points, Nifty50 exceeds 18,000; IndusInd Bank plunges 5%, Pfizer jumps 6%
Pre-open session: Sensex wins 100 points, Nifty exceeds 17,950
Paytm Launches Largest IPO In India Today
India’s largest initial public offering opens Monday with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly $ 2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for listings actions. Paytm is backed by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma’s Ant Group, Japanese SoftBank and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, who together own about a third of the company. The firm was founded barely ten years ago by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who says he learned English by listening to rock music.
SGX Nifty signs a positive start
Shrewd futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 51.5 points, or 0.29%, up to 17,992, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Monday.
Hello dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
US stocks stabilized on Friday
US stocks hit record highs on Friday following an encouraging report on hiring across the country, although trading was volatile as the bond market was hit by another day of steep swings. The S&P 500 rose 17.47, or 0.4%, to 4,697.53 and hit an all-time high for the seventh consecutive day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 203.72, or 0.6%, to 36,327.95, and the Nasdaq composite added 31.28, or 0.2%, to 15,971.59.
Rupee rises 22 paise to near month high on REIT flows
Extending its winning run for a fifth straight session, the rupee rose another 22 paise to close at a nearly one-month high of 74.46 against the US dollar on Wednesday following the drop in crude oil prices and foreign fund flows in domestic IPOs. In addition, a weak US currency in the overseas market also helped the local unit, traders said. The forex market was closed for the next two sessions.
Sensex, nice Thursday
National stock indices posted smart gains on Thursday as investors built new positions at Muhurat’s special trading session to mark the start of the Hindu Samvat year 2078. cent to close at 60,067.62. On similar lines, the wider NSE Nifty rose 87.60 points, or 0.49%, to close at 17,916.80. The markets were closed on Friday.
Asian stocks are mixed, US inflation test looms
Asian stock markets were mixed on Monday as risky assets found support from the bullish U.S. Wage Report in October, but faced another test later in the week from a reading on US inflation which could frighten the rate horses. The passage by Congress of a long-delayed $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill has encouraged investors, although a broader social safety net plan remains elusive. Movements were modest, with the MSCI’s largest Asia-Pacific stock index excluding Japan falling 0.2%. Japan’s Nikkei lost its first gains to fall 0.2%.
Oil Rises After Aramco Raises Crude Selling Price
Oil prices rose on Monday after Saudi state oil producer Aramco raised the official selling price of its crude, suggesting demand remains strong at a time of tight supplies. Brent crude rose 90 cents or 1.1% to $ 83.64 a barrel, after falling nearly 2% last week. US oil gained 87 cents or 1.1% to $ 82.14, after falling nearly 3% through Friday.
