Business
Ryanair plans to leave the London Stock Exchange
Irish airline Ryanair has announced its intention to leave the London Stock Exchange in the coming months. Questionable, the effects of Brexit on the company’s business operations.
The London Stock Exchange has yet to comment on information from Ryaner’s CEO Michael O’Leary, who said his company would “likely be removed from the list (of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange).” Over the next six months ”. A severe blow for the London Stock Exchange (LSE), which has struggled to maintain its position as world financial leader since Brexit.
One more name on the list
Ryanair’s decision closely follows the BHP Group’s decision to exit the London Stock Exchange this summer and make the Sydney Stock Exchange its flagship exchange. The airline is expected to place most of its securities on the Dublin Stock Exchange and the US Nasdaq.
Ryanair wants to be a European company
Since Brexit, every airline providing services in Europe must be controlled by at least 50% of EU partners. Ryanair noted in 2020 that UK citizens will not be able to receive shares from January 2021, as will non-EU countries.
Besides some pressure from the European Commission on European companies to act in this direction, Ryanair explained that owning two stock exchange sites simultaneously was too expensive.
Sharp drop in the volume of commercial transactions
The epidemic has already cost airlines dearly and they are slowly starting to recover. The number of Ryanair shares traded on the Dublin Stock Exchange has fallen by almost 44% this year compared to 2020. But the decline is less of a concern than the volume of shares traded on the London Stock Exchange. Over the past 10 months, that trading volume has declined 68% from 2020 figures, according to Refinitiv. What really motivates the company to leave LSE.
LSE’s struggle to be a leader seems to be in vain
Ryanair said the exit from the London Stock Exchange was “in line with the general trend” for European companies after Brexit. EasyJet could soon follow its rival and leave the LSE, which was warned last January.
As the City of London seeks to retain its place as a global financial hub in the aftermath of Brexit, much of the euro stock trading is now shifting to Amsterdam, which could potentially play a key role in the British capital.
