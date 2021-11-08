Business
Sensex up more than 200 points, Nifty approaches 18,000; Paytm IPO opens today
Stock markets opened higher on the first trading day Monday (November 8).
As of 9:16 am, the Sensex was up 201.32 points or 0.34% to 60,268.94. The Nifty was up 43.20 points or 0.24% to 17,960.00. About 1,488 shares rose, 659 shares fell and 145 shares are unchanged.
Wall Street closes at record high
Major Wall Street indexes hit record closing highs on Friday and posted strong gains for the week following a strong US jobs report and positive data for Pfizer’s pill against COVID-19.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 203.72 points, or 0.56%, to 36,327.95, the S&P 500 gained 17.47 points, or 0.37%, to 4,697.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.28 points, or 0.2%, to 15,971.59.
Asian stocks advance in early trade
Asian stocks edged up on Monday as risky assets benefited from the glow of the bullish October payroll report, although caution is needed before a reading of US inflation that could scare the rate horses off.
Early moves were modest, with the MSCI’s largest Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan rising 0.1%. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.3%, but was just short of the recent five-week high.
Rising oil prices
Oil rose as traders weighed the odds of a release of crude from the US Strategic Oil Reserve after OPEC + resisted a call from President Joe Biden to increase supplies more quickly.
West Texas Intermediate gained 0.5% in early Asian trading after jumping 3.1% on Friday to narrow a weekly loss.
Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Sunday. The Vitol Group, the largest independent oil trader, told Bloomberg on Sunday that OPEC + is unlikely to change its position.
Fuel prices remain unchanged
Gasoline and diesel prices were unchanged for the fourth day in a row on Monday. In Delhi, gasoline is sold for Rs 103.97, while the rate of diesel is Rs 86.67.
In Mumbai, gasoline is retailed at Rs 109.98 per liter while diesel is sold at Rs 94.14 per liter. Gasoline and diesel prices remained unchanged in Kolkata at Rs 104.67 per liter and Rs 89.79 per liter, respectively.
The price of gasoline in Chennai also remains at Rs 101.40 per liter and diesel at Rs 91.43 per liter.
Gold prices prolong their rally
The precious metal rose as much as 1.5% on Friday despite a better-than-expected US payroll report which suggested economic activity was picking up momentum at the start of the fourth quarter.
COMEX gold traded slightly higher near $ 1,820 an ounce after gaining 1.3% in the previous session, said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, vice president of research on commodities at Kotak Securities. Gold traded higher, supported by lower US bond yields as the Fed decided to take a gradual approach to monetary tightening, which is supporting prices amid inflation concerns. However, the drag on prices is due to a bullish US jobs report, continued strength in equity markets and ETF exits.
Gold has rallied sharply in recent sessions in the absence of any aggressive moves from the Fed, but may struggle to capitalize on gains amid improving risk sentiment
NYMEX crude traded around 1% closer to $ 82.3 / b after gaining 3.1% in the previous session. Crude trade is higher, supported by reports that Saudi Arabia has raised prices for consumers and amid bullish reports on US employment and reports of success on the Pfizers COVID pill and while OPEC + has decided to continue its position of gradually increasing production. However, declining Chinese production, China’s crackdown on energy prices, and the possibility of the United States using its reserves to cut gasoline prices are dragging down prices.
Crude has rebounded strongly from the recent correction indicating strong bullish momentum and this could continue unless there is a major intervention from the US or China.
Over 4 million data from Indian investors exposed
A vulnerability in a CDSL subsidiary, CDSL Ventures Limited (CVL), exposed the personal and financial data of more than 4 million Indian investors twice in 10 days, according to cybersecurity consulting startup CyberX9.
The Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) is a SEBI registered depository and CDSL Ventures Ltd is a separately registered KYC registrar with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
CDSL said CVL has taken immediate action and the vulnerability has now been mitigated.
Paytm IPO opens today
Paytm, owned by One97 Communications, will launch its initial public subscription offering in the coming week. It is the largest public issue in the history of Indian capital markets. Prior to that, the state-run coal mining company Coal India had the largest IPO of over Rs 15,000 crore in October 2010.
The price range for the offer has been set at Rs 2,080 to Rs 2,150 per share.
Foreign exchange reserves on the rise
India’s foreign exchange reserves rose $ 1.919 billion to $ 642.019 billion for the week ending October 29 on a sharp rise in foreign exchange assets and the value of gold, said on Friday. the Reserve Bank.
Overall reserves had declined by $ 908 million to $ 640.1 billion by the end of the previous week.
Foreign currency assets, a significant portion of global reserves, increased from $ 1.363 billion to $ 578.462 billion for the week of the report, the RBI said in weekly data.
Results today
Britannia Industries, Aurobindo Pharma, Sobha, 3i Infotech, Action Construction Equipment, Balrampur Chini Mills, Elgi Equipments, GVK Power & Infrastructure, HG Infra Engineering, KRBL, MM Forgings, PTC India Financial Services, Pricol, RSWM, Shankara Building Products, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Talbros Automotive Components, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Vijaya Diagnostic Center, V-Mart Retail and Wockhardt will report their September quarter results.
F&O you
Two stocks – Escorts and Punjab National Bank – are subject to the F&O ban.
