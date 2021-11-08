Lost decade persists as emerging market equities lag behind US peers







FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Shanghai Stock Exchange building in the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China February 3, 2020 (Reuters) The beginning of the end of cheap money was heralded as the time when emerging market equities would reverse a decade spent in the shadow of their developed peers. It turns out that this is not the case. After a three-week rally in October that briefly raised hopes of a comeback, the group’s benchmark fell back, hitting a 20-year low against its main US counterpart. This provides early evidence that, as global markets adjust to the idea of ​​less incentive from central banks, including the Federal Reserve, emerging markets are failing to get much traction. It’s a familiar story. Despite faster growth and cheaper valuations, developing country stocks have followed the United States for most of the past 11 years. But, as the Fed loomed, fund managers including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Bank of America Corp saw a new commodity cycle and corporate growth usher in an era of primacy for them. Instead, what some investors have described as the “lost decade” of emerging markets only appears to be dragging on. “US stocks have received more flow than emerging market stocks because they’re basically a better story,” said Daniel Gerard, senior multi-asset strategist at State Street Global Markets in Boston. Investors will see this week how reports on economic activity from China to Russia and Brazil add to that narrative. Fundamental fault The MSCI Emerging Markets Index has fallen around 2% this year, compared to a 25% increase in the S&P 500 Index. This drove the ratio between the two indicators to the lowest since December 2001. While stocks in the developing countries are 40% cheaper than their US counterparts, lower earnings prospects discourage investors from buying this discount. “We remain cautious on emerging market equities and prefer to be overweight developed markets,” said Patrik Schowitz, global multi-asset strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Hong Kong. Head winds in performance “added to much weaker earnings delivery in emerging markets than in developed markets.” Since October 2010, the S&P 500 has climbed nearly 300% while the emerging markets gauge has added a meager 14%. The latter also lagged behind Europe and Japan during this period. The market value of US stocks jumped $ 39 trillion, while all designated emerging markets combined added less than $ 16 trillion. Tighter monetary conditions can still trigger greater capital flight from the United States, where the positioning has been ultra-long for years. Yet emerging markets remain too weak to take advantage of this vacuum as their relative growth advantage diminishes, according to investors. Emerging economies grew on average 2.4 percentage points faster than developed countries in the six years leading up to Covid-19. That gap has narrowed to around 1.2 percentage points this year as developing countries fail to match richer countries in providing fiscal and monetary support to their economies. The gap is not expected to widen again until 2023. At the heart of it all is China, which accounts for 42% of emerging markets in terms of market capitalization. Debt deleveraging and regulatory crackdown threaten to push the trend growth of the world’s second-largest economy to less than 6% per year. President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” program also has the effect of bringing the country back to the communist principles of yesteryear. Analysts are becoming skeptical about the performance of companies in the developing world. 12-month average earnings estimates for MSCI Index members stagnated in the second half of the year, while they rose about 7.5% for the S&P 500.

