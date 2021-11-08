Business
The stock exchanges decide to implement the T + 1 settlement cycle in a phased manner
Exchanges and other market infrastructure institutions on Monday released a roadmap for the implementation of the T + 1 (trade plus one day) settlement cycle whereby the mechanism will be phased in from February 25.
T + 1 means that settlements related to market transactions will have to be cleared within one day of the completion of the transactions. Currently, transactions on Indian stock exchanges are settled within two business days after the transaction (T + 2).
The settlement cycle will be phased in and will only apply to the last 100 companies from February 25, and from March 2022 the next 500 lowest shares will be available for settlement introduction. T + 1, according to a joint declaration. .
The decision was made by the market infrastructure institutions or MIIs – exchanges, clearing houses and custodians. This comes after market regulator Sebi in September authorized the exchanges to introduce a T + 1 settlement cycle from January 1, 2022 on any of the securities available in the equities segment. According to the statement, all listed stocks, on all stock exchanges (BSE, NSE and MSEI), will be ranked in descending order based on the average daily market capitalization for the month of October 2021. When a stock is listed on multiple exchanges, the market capitalization will be calculated on the basis of the share price on the exchange with the highest volume of transactions during the period under review.
The list of stocks and exchanges where they are available for trading will be published on the website of all exchanges. Based on the ranking arrived, the last 100 shares will be available for the introduction of the T + 1 settlement, from February 25, 2022. Thereafter, from March 2022, on the last Friday (trading day) of each months, the lowest 500 shares following the shares of the classified shares list will be available for introduction to the T + 1 regulation. If Friday is a public holiday, it will be introduced on the following trading day.
Any new share listed after October 2021 will be added to the list, on the basis of the market capitalization calculated on the basis of an average price 30 days after the start of trading. In the case, on the basis of market capitalization, if the share belongs to the category (in terms of market capitalization) of shares already in T + 1 settlement, then this share also becomes eligible for T + 1 settlement and will be introduced in the T + 1 cycle regulation on the last Friday (trading day) of the following month.
This will also apply to new shares listed due to an initial public offering (IPO), corporate action or any other reason and the transition date will be announced jointly by all stock exchanges on which the share is listed. available for negotiation.
Securities such as preferred shares, warrants, rights, partially paid-up shares and securities issued by virtue of differential voting rights (DVR) will be transferred in settlement T + 1 with the shares of the parent company.
In addition, over 5,000 exchange-listed securities in the equity segment of the exchanges will enter the T + 1 settlement cycle with the last expected batch of securities as determined by the exchanges.
Any security listed after the trading date of the last scheduled batch of securities according to the classification arrived will be entered directly with the settlement cycle T + 1.
