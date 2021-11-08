Biden could dip into his strategic reserve amid rising fuel prices, Granholm says





She also warned that home heating prices would be higher than at the same time last year. “Yes, it will happen,” said Granholm. “It will be more expensive this year than last year.” Gas prices are the highest in years as the economy recovers from pandemic lows faster than fuel manufacturers can ramp up production. Although presidents have little to no control over gas prices, Republicans are increasingly hammering Biden for the hike at the pumps, feeling inflation is a political winner for them. Granholm responded to repeated questions over the past month about what the administration can do, and said the release of oil from the strategic reserve was a possibility. Tapping into the strategic oil reserve is a measure usually reserved for supply disruptions, and it would likely not have a major impact on the prices consumers pay at the pump. Biden ordered the Department of Energy to access the strategic oil reserve in September to avoid gas shortages and price spikes after Hurricane Ida hit the Gulf Coast. On Sunday, Granholm noted that Biden had called on OPEC to increase production, an idea that the consortium of oil-producing countries rejected. “The president is everywhere. Of course every president is frustrated because he cannot control the price of gasoline, because it is a global market,” she said. “You can call for an increased supply, which he did,” Granholm added. “And OPEC unfortunately controls the agenda when it comes to oil prices. OPEC is a cartel and it controls over 50 percent of the gasoline supply.” The supply chain issues that have helped drive fuel prices up, Granholm said, underscore the need to switch to renewable energy sources. She plugged in clean energy investments that are part of bipartisan infrastructure legislation directed at Biden’s office and a separate Democratic $ 1.75 trillion social spending program that has yet to be approved. “Let’s step out of the volatility associated with fossil fuels and associated with others that do not have our country’s best interests at heart and invest in the switch to clean energy, where we will not have this problem. And that’s so much of what these two bills are focused on, ”she said.

