The scholarships will start the T + 1 settlement cycle from February 25, 2022 in phases





The last 100 shares by mobile capitalization will be transferred first, followed by the last 500 shares in March 2022; phased transition to give all market players, including REITs, time to change The subjects purse | SEBI | NSE

Indian stock exchanges have decided to jointly introduce the phased T + 1 settlement cycle from February 25, starting with the last 100 stocks by market cap. Starting in March 2022, on the last Friday (or the immediately following trading day) of each month, the next 500 lowest stocks by market cap will be subject to settlement in T + 1. Phased implementation should give all market participants, including foreign portfolio investors, sufficient time to transition to the shorter cycle. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had, on September 7, authorized the exchanges to introduce the T + 1 settlement cycle from January 1 on one of the securities available in the equity segment on a voluntary basis. This had raised concerns that the same security could be on a T + 1 settlement cycle on one exchange and T + 2 on the other, resulting in operational complexity and unnecessary risk in the settlement system. The systems currently used by REITs and their service providers, for example, do not have the ability to code for different settlement cycles in the same marketplace. This would have made it operationally difficult to monitor and manage securities settled at T + 1 compared to T + 2. As per Monday’s announcement, all stocks listed on the exchanges – BSE, NSE and MSEI – will be ranked in descending order based on the average daily market capitalization for the month of October 2021. When a stock is listed on several exchanges, the market capitalization will be calculated on the basis of the share price on the exchange with the highest volume of transactions during the aforementioned period. Any new shares listed after October 2021 account for initial public offering (IPO), securities transaction or any other reason will be added to the list on the basis of the market capitalization calculated on the basis of an average price of 30 days after the start of trading. Securities such as Preferred Shares, Warrants, Subscription Rights, partially paid-up Shares and securities issued by virtue of differential voting rights (DVR) will be transferred in T + 1 settlement with the company’s shares. mother. All other securities in the equity segment of the exchanges – including closed-end mutual funds, debt securities and real estate investment trusts – will enter the T + 1 settlement cycle with the last expected batch of securities. REITs had previously urged Sebi to extend the January 1 deadline so that all stakeholders have enough time to identify and test the business processes needed to safely implement the T + 1 model. They had also raised concerns that the reduced confirmation timeframe due to time zone differences could lead to more failed transactions. Further business failures would result in higher costs for REITs, including regulated funds and their investors, in addition to making India a pre-finance market. Three in five REITs that invest in the country are from outside Asia and the shift to a shorter settlement cycle could hurt them the most. The move to the T + 1 settlement cycle is expected to benefit domestic investors by increasing market liquidity and trading volume while reducing settlement risk and broker failures. Roadmap for the T + 1 Regulation The scholarships will jointly introduce the T + 1 settlement cycle from February 25

New standards to apply from the first to the last 100 stocks by market capitalization

500 additional stocks from the bottom will be added each month until all stocks switch to a shorter settlement cycle

Phased implementation should give all market players enough time to adjust to the shorter cycle

REITs had opposed the change, citing time zone differences, risk of trade mismatch, and forex organization issues on trade day. Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times resulting from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and cutting-edge commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with more quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism to which we are committed. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor

First published: Mon 08 November 2021. 15:35 IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/markets/stock-exchanges-to-start-t-1-settlement-cycle-from-feb-25-2022-in-phases-121110801067_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos