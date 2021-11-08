FTSE 100 stagnates as energy wins against losses in consumption shares





A trading screen is seen after the opening of markets by British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua at the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, June 17, 2019. REUTERS / Henry Nicholls / Pool

Playtech wins by receiving takeover bid

Abrdn jumps on talks to buy investment services firm

BAE Systems slips despite meeting profit forecasts

FTSE 100 flat, FTSE 250 drop 0.3% Nov. 8 (Reuters) – London’s FTSE 100 was flat on Monday as gains in energy and mining were offset by weakness in financial and consumer-focused stocks, while online games company Playtech jumped after a takeover bid from its second largest shareholder. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) was flat at 9:20 a.m. GMT, with gains in oil stocks (.FTNMX601010) and precious metal miners (.FTNMX551030) were countered by a drop in stocks like GlaxoSmithKline ( GSK.L) and Unilever (ULVR.L). “The markets are now a bit on a wait-and-see mode following the central bank’s decisions last week and as they wait for more data to judge the global economic recovery with general equity market optimism and a solid outlook of global economic growth remaining intact, ”said David Madden, analyst at Equiti Capital. The FTSE 100 has gained around 13% so far this year and has recovered from its losses caused by the pandemic, supported by accommodative central bank policies, strong quarterly results and reopening optimism. However, the index has consistently underperformed its European peers (.STOXX), which have gained around 21% year-to-date, amid lingering concerns about rising input costs affecting the pace of the recovery. economic. The domestically focused mid-cap index (.FTMC) was down 0.3%, led by weakness in travel and leisure stocks (.FTNMX405010). Playtech Plc (PTEC.L) rose 2.3% after receiving a takeover offer from its second shareholder, Gopher Investments on Sunday. Read more British defense firm BAE Systems (BAES.L) slipped 0.4% even after meeting its forecast of 3% to 5% profit growth this year from 2020 results and said demand for its products and services remained high. Read more Abrdn Plc (ABDN.L) jumped 2.7% after the UK asset manager said it was in advanced talks to buy Interactive Investor, an online investment service, for more than 1.5 billion pounds ($ 2.02 billion), Sky News reported on Saturday. Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shailesh Kuber Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/ftse-100-inches-higher-oil-stocks-astrazeneca-boost-playtech-jumps-2021-11-08/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos