Another antiviral for the fight against Covid. What is the new pill from Pfizer, how it compares to molnupiravir

Almost two years after the first cases of Covid-19 were reported in China, two new antiviral pills have been prepared to step up the fight against the disease. Although vaccines are considered the best bet against infection, those who have received their full doses can still catch Covid-19. This makes the development of a drug to treat the disease an important step. While Merck was the first to roll out its anti-Covid therapy, called molnupiravir, Pfizer announced promising results from its own pill, called Paxlovid. Here’s all you need to know.

How did the Pfizer pill work in the trials?

US company Pfizer said on November 5 that Paxlovid “A significant reduction in hospitalizations and deaths” in adult outpatients of Covid-19 who are at high risk of developing severe symptoms.

The company said the initial results – the antiviral reportedly shown to be “overwhelmingly effective” – ​​were so successful that U.S. officials were recommended to stop participating in the study. She now plans to submit the trial data to US drugs. regulator for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Paxlovid.

How does it compare with molnupiravir?

Just the day before Pfizer announced data from the Paxlovid trial, the molnupiravir pill created by Merck, also based in the United States, secure approval for launch by UK drug regulators.

The two pills – which are at the investigation stage since the final results of their trials have not yet been released – claim to be breakthrough drugs in their own right. Merck claims molnupiravir is the “first oral antiviral drug authorized for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19” while Pfizer claims that Paxlovid “would be the first oral antiviral of its kind” based on the strategy it deploys to counter the disease.

Regarding the results of the trials, the drug Pfizer reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in non-hospitalized high-risk adults compared to the placebo group. The company said the overall study showed that over a 28-day period, no deaths were reported in patients who received Paxlovid, compared with 10 deaths in patients who received placebo.

The molnupiravir trial showed that the pill reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by about 50% compared to the placebo group. The company said that as of Day 29, no deaths were reported in patients who received molnupiravir, compared with eight deaths in patients who received placebo. Merck has also been advised by US regulators to stop testing due to its “positive results”.

How do the pills work?

The Molnupiravir regimen involves a patient taking one 800 mg pill twice a day for five days. According to reports, three Paxlovid tablets need to be taken twice a day for five days. Pfizer said that the combination of Paxlovid with a low dose of another antiviral, ritonavir, serves to keep the impact of the drug “active in the body for longer periods of time at higher concentrations to help fight the virus. “.

Although the two antivirals target how the new coronavirus replicates in the body, they produce their effect in slightly different ways. Molnupiravir works by introducing errors into the mechanism, involving RNA replication, by which the virus copies itself after it has infected an individual, ultimately rendering them unable to reproduce. The Pfizer pill, on the other hand, is designed to block the activity of a protease enzyme that the new coronavirus must replicate.

Both pills must be administered with the onset of symptoms immediately to be effective. Pfizer said Paxlovid should be prescribed “at the first sign of infection or awareness of exposure” while regulators in the UK – where molnupiravir will be marketed under the Lagevrio brand – said during authorization of molnupiravir that it is most effective when taken during the early stages of infection and, therefore, its use is recommended “as soon as possible after a positive Covid-19 test and within five days following the onset of symptoms ”.

Both pills are seen as ‘game changers’ in the fight against Covid because they can be taken to treat symptoms without requiring patients to go to hospital. Although fully vaccinated people are known to contract the disease, therapies for Covid-19 are mostly all based on intravenous drugs.

When will the drugs be available in India?

After molnupiravir was given the green light in the UK, Merck said it was producing the risky pill in anticipation of positive results and expects to produce 10 million courses by the end of 2021, with at minus 20 million courses scheduled for 2022. He has already agreed to provide 1.7 million pill treatments to the US government after receiving the green light from US regulators and said he “has entered into supply agreements and advance purchase for molnupiravir with governments around the world. ”

Merck also said it has entered into voluntary non-exclusive licensing agreements for molnupiravir with established Indian generic manufacturers to increase survey availability in more than 100 low- and middle-income countries following local agency approvals. Reports say the company has partnered with eight Indian companies to produce the pill in India, including Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharma, Hetero Labs and Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, Emcure, Sun and Torrent are collaborating with Merck for molnupiravir clinical trials in India and each company would independently seek approvals to produce the drug in India.

Pfizer is also committed to ensuring equitable access to Paxlovid for all at an affordable price. Pending regulatory approval, he said that “high and upper middle income countries will pay more than low income countries” and that he has entered into advance purchase agreements with several countries and is in negotiations with several. others.

