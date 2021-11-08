Elon Musk asked in a Twitter poll if he should sell Tesla shares to pay taxes. People said ‘yes’





Joshua Lott / Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is expected to sell 10% of his shares in the electric car maker he founded in order to pay taxes, according to the results of a poll he posted on Twitter on Saturday. Nearly 58% of the more than 3.5 million people who took part in the poll voted to sell shares when polling closed on Sunday. Musk said on Saturday he would honor the results of the poll, which came as talks continue over a “billionaire tax.” Amid the attention generated by the online poll over the weekend, Musk changed that Twitter name to “Lorde Edge,” which itself became a trending topic on the social network on Monday. “There has been a lot of talk lately about unrealized gains as a means of tax evasion, so I am proposing to sell 10% of my Tesla shares,” Musk said. tweeted, “Do you support that?” Musk, one of the richest people in the world, included a Yes or No poll in the tweet, saying, “I will respect the results of this poll, whatever the meaning.” “Note that I do not take cash wages or bonuses from anywhere,” Musk added. “I only have stocks, so the only way I can personally pay taxes is to sell stocks.” There has been a lot of talk lately about unrealized gains as a means of tax evasion, so I am proposing to sell 10% of my Tesla shares. Do you support this? Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021 Musk’s remarks come as Democrats fight over a proposal to fund a major social safety net bill intax the unrealized capital gains of billionaires, or the increase in the value of unsold assets they hold, such as stocks, bonds and real estate. In June, investigative site ProPublica got hold of a cache of IRS documents and reported that Musk and other tycoons, by structuring their wages to avoid income, built their wealth into the billions of dollars. dollars while paying almost nothing in federal taxes. The activity was not against the law, ProPublica said, but tax records reveal how the wealthiest minimize taxes, sometimes by take out loans using their actions as collateral. In comparison, employees live primarily off their paychecks, which are taxed as income. Senator Ron Wyden, Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, commented on Musk’s poll on Saturday, saying that “whether the richest man in the world pays taxes or not should not depend on the results of a Twitter poll.” He added that it was “billionaire income tax time”. Musk responded in a tweet on Sunday with a vulgar comment on Wyden’s profile picture. It is not known when or if Musk will sell the 10% of his Tesla shares. Shares in the electric car companyfell about 5% in pre-market trade Monday. Musk does not accept direct messages through his Twitter account. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. CNET’s Laura Hautala and Carrie Mihalcik contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/personal-finance/taxes/elon-musk-asked-in-twitter-poll-if-he-should-sell-tesla-stock-to-pay-taxes-people-said-yes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos