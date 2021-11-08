Biden could announce oil action this week – US Secretary of Energy





US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm attends the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 4, 2021. REUTERS / Phil Noble / File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8 (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden could take action as early as this week to deal with soaring gasoline prices, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday. “He is certainly looking at the options he has in the limited range of tools a president might have to deal with the cost of gasoline at the pump, as it is a global market,” Granholm told MSNBC in an interview. “I hope there will be an announcement this week,” she added without giving details. On Saturday, Biden said the United States has tools to respond to high oil prices, after the oil-producing countries that make up OPEC + pushed back calls for the United States to pump more crude. Read more Oil prices have reached over $ 80 a barrel, increasing the cost of gasoline for consumers. Read more While the recently passed infrastructure bill includes a wide range of efforts to move away from oil and other fossil fuels in the longer term, Granholm said: “For the time being, the president doesn’t want not see people getting hurt at the pump, heating oil, etcetera, which is why he is calling for an increase in supply right now. “ She noted that OPEC controls the vast majority of the world’s oil supply, saying Biden “wants to see additional supply from all.” Biden could authorize a sale of the US Strategic Oil Reserve, which is held in a series of caves on the Texas and Louisiana coasts. Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Peter Graff Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

