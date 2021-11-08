Tesla shares tumble after Elon Musk’s bizarre Twitter pollExBulletin



toggle legend Britta Pedersen / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

Tesla shares fell sharply on Monday after CEO Elon Musk surprised his Twitter followers with a bizarre proposal: he offered to sell 10% of his shares and submitted the decision to a poll.

Saturday’s tweet came after a recent proposal from Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, to tax investments every year for billionaires across the country. This would have marked an unprecedented step, given that the United States only taxes equity investments when they are sold.

Musk verbally opposed the plan and on Saturday appeared to double down in his tweet.

“Lately, there has been a lot of unrealized gains as a means of tax evasion, so I am proposing to sell 10% of my Tesla shares,” he wrote. Then he asked his supporters, “Do you support this? “

More than 3.5 million Twitter users took part in the unscientific survey and 58% voted in favor of Musk selling these shares.

Musk said in a follow-up tweet on Saturday that he “will comply with the results regardless of how it turns out.”

Tax experts, however, noted that Musk likely should have sold a number of his shares due to the way some of his expiring stock options are structured. Taxes owed could be substantial, reaching more than $ 15 billion according to a CNBC report.

Musk quarrels with the senator from Oregon

Musk has been instrumental in the debate over whether wealth should be taxed, and he has publicly opposed Wyden’s plan.

Wyden had to abandon his proposal given the difficulties of adopting it in the Divided Senate. But he continued to argue that the U.S. tax system is unfair and that the super rich should pay a percentage of their net worth to the U.S. government every year, whether or not they sell their stocks.

Wyden, Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, replied to Musk’s tweet during the weekend.

“Whether or not the richest man in the world pays taxes shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll,” he wrote. It’s billionaire income tax time. “

toggle legend Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Musk is currently the richest man in the world. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index his net worth is $ 338 billion, of which $ 208 billion is in Tesla shares.

The company’s stock price has skyrocketed in recent weeks and the company now has a market capitalization of over $ 1,000 billion.

Tesla does not pay Musk a salary; thus, unless it sells stocks, the government has no income to tax.

Musk has already encountered regulatory issues

According to a recent report from ProPublica, Musk paid no federal income tax in 2018, and his “effective tax rate” between 2014 and 2018 was 3.27%. (To determine what he calls the “effective tax rate,” ProPublica says he “compared the amount of taxes the richest 25 Americans paid each year to how much Forbes estimated their wealth had increased. during the same period.)

In a recent interview, Musk called the ProPublica report “deceptive stuff” and “deception.”

Musk has been in trouble with regulators before for making comments on Twitter that affected Tesla’s share price.

In 2018 he said he “was considering privatizing Tesla at $ 420”, a number associated with the use of marijuana.

The tweet led to lawsuits and ultimately an agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Musk would share future statements with his firm’s attorney in advance.

In 2020, Musk said the Tesla share price “is too high”.