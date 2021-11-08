Business
Tesla shares tumble after Elon Musk’s bizarre Twitter pollExBulletin
Britta Pedersen / Pool / AFP via Getty Images
Tesla shares fell sharply on Monday after CEO Elon Musk surprised his Twitter followers with a bizarre proposal: he offered to sell 10% of his shares and submitted the decision to a poll.
Saturday’s tweet came after a recent proposal from Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, to tax investments every year for billionaires across the country. This would have marked an unprecedented step, given that the United States only taxes equity investments when they are sold.
Musk verbally opposed the plan and on Saturday appeared to double down in his tweet.
“Lately, there has been a lot of unrealized gains as a means of tax evasion, so I am proposing to sell 10% of my Tesla shares,” he wrote. Then he asked his supporters, “Do you support this? “
There has been a lot of talk lately about unrealized gains as a means of tax evasion, so I am proposing to sell 10% of my Tesla shares.
Do you support this?
– Lorde Edge (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021
More than 3.5 million Twitter users took part in the unscientific survey and 58% voted in favor of Musk selling these shares.
Musk said in a follow-up tweet on Saturday that he “will comply with the results regardless of how it turns out.”
Tax experts, however, noted that Musk likely should have sold a number of his shares due to the way some of his expiring stock options are structured. Taxes owed could be substantial, reaching more than $ 15 billion according to a CNBC report.
Musk quarrels with the senator from Oregon
Musk has been instrumental in the debate over whether wealth should be taxed, and he has publicly opposed Wyden’s plan.
Wyden had to abandon his proposal given the difficulties of adopting it in the Divided Senate. But he continued to argue that the U.S. tax system is unfair and that the super rich should pay a percentage of their net worth to the U.S. government every year, whether or not they sell their stocks.
Wyden, Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, replied to Musk’s tweet during the weekend.
“Whether or not the richest man in the world pays taxes shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll,” he wrote. It’s billionaire income tax time. “
Musk responded to Wyden with rude innuendos.
Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Musk is currently the richest man in the world. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index his net worth is $ 338 billion, of which $ 208 billion is in Tesla shares.
The company’s stock price has skyrocketed in recent weeks and the company now has a market capitalization of over $ 1,000 billion.
Tesla does not pay Musk a salary; thus, unless it sells stocks, the government has no income to tax.
Musk has already encountered regulatory issues
According to a recent report from ProPublica, Musk paid no federal income tax in 2018, and his “effective tax rate” between 2014 and 2018 was 3.27%. (To determine what he calls the “effective tax rate,” ProPublica says he “compared the amount of taxes the richest 25 Americans paid each year to how much Forbes estimated their wealth had increased. during the same period.)
In a recent interview, Musk called the ProPublica report “deceptive stuff” and “deception.”
Musk has been in trouble with regulators before for making comments on Twitter that affected Tesla’s share price.
In 2018 he said he “was considering privatizing Tesla at $ 420”, a number associated with the use of marijuana.
The tweet led to lawsuits and ultimately an agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Musk would share future statements with his firm’s attorney in advance.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/11/08/1053511530/elon-musk-twitter-poll-tesla
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]