SoftBank, hit by Blizzard, launches buyout after $ 10 billion loss Vision Fund

TOKYO, Nov. 8 (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) fell to a quarterly loss on Monday, as its Vision Fund unit suffered a $ 10 billion hit due to the drop in the stock prices of its China’s holding companies and regulatory crackdown on tech companies weighed in.

Even as the value of its assets declines, the Japanese tech conglomerate has said its stock is undervalued and will spend up to 1,000 billion yen ($ 9 billion) to repurchase nearly 15% of its shares. .

While CEO Masayoshi Son has compared SoftBank to a goose that lays golden eggs, Monday’s results highlight headwinds for investing activity.

“We are in the middle of a blizzard,” Son said at a press conference, adding that he was “not proud” of the performance of the Vision Fund during the quarter. Still, he said the company was taking consistent steps to double the number of “golden eggs” from last year.

The group’s largest asset, Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba, saw its valuation drop by about a third in the second quarter. Its stake in the Chinese carpooling Didi (DIDI.N), acquired for 12 billion dollars, was valued at 7.5 billion dollars.

Another notable success was online retailer Coupang, which gave up a third of its value.

“The strategy of creating the perception of increased value by making things public hasn’t really worked this year,” said Kirk Bodry, analyst at Redex Research.

“RAW LEVER”

Son says that the change in the value of group assets rather than profit is the primary measure by which performance should be assessed. Asset values ​​plunged 23% to $ 187 billion in the three months to September.

While SoftBank shares are trading at around 50% off, below a record spread that sparked the launch of a possible 2.5 trillion yen buyout last year, the conglomerate has the capital to make buyouts now, Son said.

“I’m excited because we are down from our true strength,” Son said.

Investors called for a buyout to improve returns. The repurchased shares will be pulled, a move that lowers the bar for Son, SoftBank’s largest shareholder, to potentially initiate a management buyout.

“The buyout gives them gross leverage to influence the discount at which stocks are trading,” Boodry said, adding that the more gradual pace could reduce stock price volatility.

The future of the Vision Fund includes its portfolio in India with Ola carpooling and logistics company Delhivery targeting listings. Read more

“The pipeline is very strong,” Navneet Govil, CFO of Vision Fund, told Reuters in an interview.

The planned listing of Southeast Asian Rideshare Grab via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) will provide additional added value, Govil said.

The group’s net loss of 398 billion yen ($ 3.5 billion) against a profit of 628 billion yen a year earlier. Vision Fund’s investment loss amounted to 1,167 trillion yen.

SoftBank raised capital by reducing its stakes in companies such as ride-sharing Uber Technologies (UBER.N) and food delivery company DoorDash (DASH.N) after lock-in periods expired.

The group has returned $ 9.8 billion to investors and is focusing on investing through its second Vision Fund which has $ 40 billion in committed capital from SoftBank and Son itself.

The second fund had invested $ 33.5 billion in 157 startups at the end of the quarter. Eight of these companies are already listed.

Son said he lost 150 billion yen thanks to his personal investment in SB Northstar, the trading arm of the group that bets on derivatives and whose activities have been shut down.

The billionaire is also investing his own money in SoftBank’s Latin American funds, the company said.

“It’s hard to take risks on yourself,” Son said, saying he was ready to try his luck as “captain” of SoftBank.

SoftBank shares, which have lost about a quarter this year, closed 0.77% lower at 6,161 yen ahead of Monday’s earnings.

($ 1 = 113.3500 yen)

