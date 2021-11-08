Rising interest rates pose greatest risk to mortgage holders: Senior Investment Advisor

Interest rates are rising, which is a concern for many who have a mortgage.

The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates up to 2% over the next two years.

Senior Investment Advisor at Short Financial, a branch of IA Private Wealth in St. John’s, Larry Short says the people who have the greatest risk of increasing interest rates are those with a floating rate and spreads. home equity credit.

He says that for those who have about $ 250,000 in debt through their mortgage and home equity line of credit, a 2% increase will translate into an additional $ 5,000 that will need to be paid. paid over the course of a year.

He suggests mortgage holders take a look at their mortgage rates and think about what needs to be done now, rather than wait and get caught while everyone else tries to lock in on three or five year terms.

When this rush occurs, different banks tend to dramatically increase their three- to five-year rates, explains Short. This means that it can become painful to lock yourself up. He suggests having those conversations now before rates start to rise.