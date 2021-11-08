Tesla falls as Musk says he could sell some of his holdings

Electric car company Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) stock prices fell 5% on Monday morning after its CEO Elon Musk said he could soon exercise his expiring stock options. next year. Musk’s options don’t get preferential tax treatment, which means he could face a huge tax bill if he doesn’t sell the options. The sale of Tesla shares by its CEO could also have implications for the company’s share price.

As of this writing, Tesla’s stock has recovered slightly from its drop earlier this morning and is trading at $ 1,188.23, still down 3% from its opening price.

Key points to remember Tesla shares fall because its CEO Elon Musk could end up exercising his options and selling up to 10% of his holdings.

Musk owns 17% of the electric car maker.

The sale expected by the CEO could trigger a drop in the company’s stock price.

Twitter poll

The story began on Friday, November 5, when Musk polled his Twitter followers about whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric vehicle (EV) company. About 58% of the 3.5 million people who took the poll voted “Yes”. In his tweets, the CEO promised to respect the poll results.

Musk has become the richest person in the world, thanks in large part to a surge in the share price of his electric car maker. He owns around 17% of Tesla, worth around $ 200 billion at current prices. Over the years, Musk has been granted stock options tied to the performance of the company. In 2012, he was granted 22.8 million options at an exercise price (a purchase price for options) of $ 6.28. Since Tesla’s shares are now trading over $ 1,000, Musk is expected to make a huge profit by buying them at the strike price and selling them on the open market. The options, which have already vested, will expire in August 2022.

If Musk doesn’t exercise the options, they could expire worthless. But that would mean giving up billions of dollars in wages for no specific reason and paying a heavy tax on them because his options don’t qualify for preferential treatment. This means that he cannot keep them indefinitely and not expect to pay taxes on them.

According to reports, the options will carry a significant tax burden of up to 54% of the total gain, as they will be taxed like regular income tax rates. Estimates for Musk’s tax bill range from $ 10 billion to $ 15 billion, and experts have described the options as a “tax time bomb.”

What are the implications of selling Musk shares?

Given his significant stakes in the company, Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s decision to sell shares has implications for its price. The effect is related to whether Musk decides to sell his shares in batches or all at once. The latter event could trigger a temporary drop in the company’s stock price, as the sale of Musk will consist of new shares added to the existing pool of Tesla shares. It will put downward pressure on the company’s stock price until buyers are found. Hedge funds and large investment firms could also try to implement Musk’s dump of his shares and lower the share price further.

A drop in the Tesla share price might not be an unfortunate development. The company’s stock price has soared during the pandemic shutdown and recently surpassed the trillion dollar valuation mark. But this increase has produced a mismatch between its current profits and its price. For example, Tesla stock is trading at a high P / E ratio of 387.1 compared to last year’s earnings. In comparison, Ford Motor Company (F) and General Motors Company (GM) have P / E ratios of 27.92 and 7.96, respectively.

Analysts remain largely bullish on Tesla’s outlook. “The underlying growth story of skyrocketing demand for electric vehicles globally is the main fundamental driver of Musk & Co. through 2022,” wrote Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush. Securities, in a note. He pointed out that the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan was the generator of a “green tidal wave” that would benefit the electric vehicle industry.

According to Ives, Musk’s sale of 10% of his holdings was a “digestible number” for the stock market. “We would rather have Musk ripped off the bandage now and sell that part of the stock rather than linger over the next year or so and fuel a non-fundamental thesis on the story,” he wrote.