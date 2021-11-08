Taxes, not Twitter, are the real reason Elon Musk could sell Tesla shares





Musk posted a poll on Twitter over the weekend, noting that because he doesn’t receive a salary in cash, he only pays income tax when he sells stocks. And because “a lot is being done lately about unrealized gains being a means of tax evasion,” he asked the Twitterverse if he should sell 10% of his shares. Some 58% of respondents said yes.

The tweet gained attention, as do many of Musk’s social media antics. But this is not really a populist vote.

The real reason is that Musk is only a few months away from the deadline to exercise the stock options he received years ago. If he doesn’t use them, he loses them. And if he exercises his shares, he will face a monster tax bill between nearly $ 11 billion and up to $ 16 billion at the current share price.

The continued rise in the value of Tesla stock could push its tax bill even higher. Shares of the electric vehicle maker, which rose 743% last year, have risen another 68% so far this year, though they fell 3% on Monday after its weekend poll.

Musk received the 22.9 million stock options in question as part of his 2012 compensation. These options are scheduled to expire on August 13, 2022, rendering them worthless unless Musk exercises them. before the deadline. Once he exercised, however, those shares would be treated as regular income subject to income tax, said Mark Luscombe, senior federal tax analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. In most of the cases, options like these, which are based on performance numbers, are taxable not as income but rather at the lower rate of capital gains. But Musk would be subject to the income tax rate because of a special rule: he owns more than 10% of Tesla’s total shares. Taxable income is calculated on the basis of the market value of the share on the date of exercise, less the price paid to exercise the options. At Monday’s level, that taxable amount would be around $ 27 billion and the top federal tax rate is 37%, with another net investment tax of 3.8% on top. So the exercise would cost Musk nearly $ 11 billion today. Musk owns 170.5 million Tesla shares, and he has options to buy an additional 73.5 million as of today, including those that expire next year. He will get even more if Tesla continues to grow and achieves highly achievable financial goals. These stocks and options are worth almost $ 300 billion, making him the richest person in the world, but an analysis of ProPublica in june found Musk paid no federal income tax in 2018 and in 2017 he only paid $ 65,000. “Note, I don’t take any cash wages or bonuses from anywhere. I only have stocks, so the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stocks,” Musk said. tweeted Saturday. In June he tweeted a response to a tweet on his tax bill, claiming that “the only time I sell Tesla stock is when my stock options expire and I have no choice.” State taxes could be added to his tax bill Musk may also face state taxes in addition to the federal bill. He moved his residence from California to Texas, which has no state income tax, from California’s maximum rate of 13.3%. He announced his intention to move Tesla’s headquarters from California to Texas as well. But he could be hit with at least one California state income tax, given that Tesla still has a large factory and offices in California and Musk still works there. Musk acknowledged that in the June tweet: “By the way, I will continue to pay income taxes in California in proportion to my time in the state, which is and will be important.” It’s unclear what the final state tax bill would end up with, as California may or may not try to tax all of Musk’s proceeds from these expiring options since nearly all of Tesla’s operations were in the state when the initial grant was awarded. An additional state income tax of 13.3% would amount to $ 3.6 billion. It is also possible that Musk will be given additional options to purchase an additional 2.6 million shares of this 2012 grant. Those options could be worth an additional $ 3 billion if he obtains them before the August 2022 expiration date. . A major player announcing their intention to sell a stock is rarely a good thing for a stock. But many analysts are still bullish on Tesla, predicting further price increases in the coming year. Investors were already factoring in some sales of shares by Musk due to the expected tax bill, said Daniel Ives, senior equity research analyst at Wedbush Securities. “With a tax bill we’re calculating north of $ 10 billion, selling stocks over the next few months is no surprise,” Ives wrote in a note to clients on Monday, “although holding a Twitter poll for selling 10% of its shares is another strange soap opera that can only happen to one company and one CEO in the world. “ – Ramishah Maruf of CNN Business contributed to this report

