These shares rise after House passes $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill





Top line A handful of construction and electric vehicle companies saw their shares rise on Monday, with analysts predicting further gains to come after the House of Representatives passed its $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill over the weekend. end. Construction giants, materials producers and electric vehicle charging companies all have to gain … [+] hundreds of billions spent on infrastructure spending.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Highlights A host of Wall Street analysts from companies such as Jefferies, Baird, Stifel and Evercore ISI have all identified several companies in particular that could see substantial earnings growth and soaring stock prices. The main beneficiaries of the bill, analysts say, are construction equipment makers like Caterpillar and Deere, whose shares have both risen by more than 3%. Building materials producers like Vulcan Materials and Martin Marietta Materials, meanwhile, are also expected to benefit from strong price momentum thanks to the bill, according to Jefferies analysts who forecast double-digit profit growth rates at to come. Shares of asphalt maker Astec Industries rose nearly 14% on Monday, for example, while steelmakers Nucor and US Steel both gained around 3% or more. The infrastructure bill has also allocated billions to the country’s first ever electric vehicle charger network, as well as school buses and electric ferries, which is expected to give companies in this sector a boost, according to the report. Evercore ISI analysts. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Shares of electric vehicle charging companies surged on Monday: ChargePoint Holdings rose 13%, Volta 19%, Blink Charging 26% and EVGO 35%. Tangent: As industrials and materials stocks rallied broadly on Monday, the Global X US Infrastructure Development ETF, which tracks companies in the sector, rose 1.3% to a new all-time high. Crucial quotes: Construction and materials companies will post strong profits over the next few years as the new infrastructure bill adds to an environment of high demand, Baird analysts said in a note to clients. Investors have been waiting for a significant increase in infrastructure spending for decades, Citi analysts also wrote. We see this generational investment as an important catalyst for growth. Key context: The need for infrastructure spending has been a hot topic of discussion in Washington, DC, for years, with discussions dating back to both the Obama and Trump administrations. Investors who bet on infrastructure spending were finally rewarded last week, when the House passed a $ 1 trillion infrastructure package and sent it to President Joe Bidens’ office after months of bipartite debate. The bill commits $ 550 billion in new federal spending to improve highways, bridges and roads, expand broadband Internet access, and other projects, including electric vehicles. Further reading: Everything in the $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill: new roads, electric school buses, Great Lakes restoration and more (Forbes) Reopening of stocks leads market higher after strong jobs report, Pfizer announces (Forbes)

