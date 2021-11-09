Zillow no longer in the home turnaround business, but iBuyers aren’t going anywhere

“We just had a baby. It was going to take us a long time to move,” Cosmos Onyeyiri said. But, he said, a compelling offer of $ 600,000 or more would be motivating.

A few months later, that’s exactly what happened. The couple sold their house for $ 616,700, never putting it on the market.

But it wasn’t a typical buyer who gave them the offer of their dreams. It was Zillow.

Known as iBuyers – Opendoor, RedfinNow, and Offerpad are among the largest – these companies use technology and data about a home and its market to make a cash offer on a property. After purchasing the house directly from the owner, the iBuyer does a few minimal repairs and updates and then sells the house on the open market.

“Buying is appealing to a surprisingly large number of people,” said Mike DelPrete, independent real estate technology strategist and researcher-in-residence at the University of Colorado at Boulder. “The pitch is speed, certainty and convenience. You don’t have to worry about the uncertainty of the market and how long it will take to sell, prepare the house to show, which agent to choose.”

While sellers typically pay more for the convenience of using an iBuyer, fees in competitive markets have been lower than fees charged by traditional sales agents, DelPrete said. And businesses are notorious for paying above market prices for homes.

But while iBuyers can be attractive to sellers, promising buyers who are already overpriced in real estate markets fear business competition and how it could push home prices further up.

How iBuyers work

While iBuying has grown significantly in recent years, it only accounts for 1% of homes sold in the United States, or roughly 60,000 sales per year, according to a report from Zillow. But in some very competitive cities like Phoenix, Atlanta and Charlotte, the share is over 5%.

The largest iBuyer in the United States is Opendoor, which launched in Phoenix in 2014 and now operates in 44 cities. The company bought 8,494 homes in the last quarter and sold 3,481 homes. Zillow was far behind. It launched the Zillow offerings in 2018 in Phoenix and Las Vegas and recently operated in 25 cities across the country.

Zillow said he would not be able to sell most of the homes he owns at a profit. Part of the problem, Zillow said, was predicting what she might sell homes for in the future, given that the rapid increases in home prices that have occurred over the past year have started to slow down. In Phoenix, the 250 listings Zillow had at the end of October were priced at 6.2% median, $ 29,000 less than what they were bought for, according to research by DelPrete.

But Zillow’s release doesn’t necessarily come as a big blow to the industry. It’s more of a Zillow issue than an iBuying issue, DelPrete said.

“I’ve seen other iBuyers make adjustments in this market,” he said. “They have changed their rates, or are changing what they are offering for houses, sort of in reaction to the market. But I saw Zillow crash.”

Opendoor, for example, is boosting its iBuying business by expanding its partnership with Realtor.com and putting a “real-time offer” button on the property listings site so that some owners can see an immediate offer in towns where the company operates.

“Consumers want more visibility into the value of their home and more choice when deciding how to sell their home,” said Marissa Mierow, vice president of products at Realtor.com. “We’re excited to bring these offers to even more consumers through our My Home dashboard and offers on off-market properties.”

Offerpad said it wasn’t slowing down either, entering seven new markets this year, with more to come in 2022. While iBuying relies on algorithms to make an offer, there is also an element of human in the pricing process, said Brian Bair, Offerpad CEO and Chairman.

“The market will always change. You don’t win in residential real estate by just perfecting your algorithm. Your ground game is just as important,” Bair said. “I believe iBuying will continue to grow and shape the future of real estate.”

The advantage for sellers

The Onyeyiris were thrilled with the price they got for their house and the money they saved in sales commissions.

“Zillow definitely paid too much for our house, based on the sales in our neighborhood. I don’t think it will sell for more than what they paid us.” he said, although the house has not yet returned to the market. “They also had a much cheaper fee. The real estate agent fee is 4% to 6%, but our service charge was 1%.”

While Zillow didn’t offer the level of service a real estate agent could offer, Onyeyiri said the deal was well worth the lack of grip.

“Zillow Offers’ agent, once she got our approval, she fell off the face of the Earth,” he said. “No email, no calls. It wasn’t very helpful. But for the money they were offering, I was willing to take a lot.”

Onyeyiri also appreciated the anonymity of the evaluation process. Earlier in the year, the couple received a valuation of the house that they felt was far too low.

The Onyeyiris, who are black, had read that black homeowners got low valuations on their homes due to valuer bias, and they were skeptical.

“Using an iBuyer was attractive because it was an algorithm,” said Onyeyiri. “The algorithms also have a certain bias. But that wouldn’t be based on what the person who was appraising the house thought of the house’s value. It’s based on data on the house, the mixes, the market, the prices. figures. ”

What it means for buyers

There has been some controversy over iBuying’s rapid growth, however. Many homebuyers are concerned that these large buying companies will push already sky-high home prices even higher and that their financial strength in the market will give them access to moves that typical homebuyers don’t have.

A review by an industry realtor iBuyer, which describes how large companies buying homes could potentially manipulate the market, went viral on TikTok in September. Although the agent didn’t name any specific companies at the time, Zillow responded with a statement.

“Unfortunately, the internet can also sometimes be a source of misinformation and lies – as it is,” Zillow spokesman Viet Shelton said in a statement released before the company announced it. would unwind the Zillow Offers program.

The scenario described by the agent could actually play out, according to industry experts. It’s just not happening right now.

“While they are not responsible for the current state of the housing market, some of the common practices of iBuyers deserve close scrutiny,” said Jacob Channel, senior economic analyst at LendingTree. “It is possible that as their market share increases, iBuyers will eventually have enough power to manipulate the market, drive up prices and prevent middle-class borrowers from buying a home.”

Currently, the share of houses owned by iBuyer is too small to displace the entire market, but it is having an impact in areas where iBuyers are very active. Channel said this could also happen in smaller communities, where there aren’t as many homes for sale.

However, Zillow’s exit from the market is a sign that she was not making big profits from soaring house prices.

Many Zillow-owned homes are now selling for less than the price they were bought for. In reality, the company suffered an inventory write-down of $ 304 million in the last quarter due to the purchase of homes that exceeded their estimated resale price.

“Even if an iBuyer buys a home in the hopes of reselling it for a higher price, their plan wouldn’t work unless they find a buyer willing to pay that price,” Channel said.

While Redfin President and CEO Glenn Kelman has said his company has no plans to exit the iBuying market, he is a reluctant participant. It offers its RedfinNow service in 29 option markets for homeowners who want a hassle-free sale and aren’t aiming for the highest price imaginable.

He said Redfin is not interested in keeping the homes it buys longer than it takes to get them to market.

“It’s hard to express how pressured we are to sell the house as quickly as possible,” Kelman said. “We want to fix it and put it up for sale. Anytime we own a property longer than that, we see it as a calamity.”