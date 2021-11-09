Stock market today: stocks hit record highs after house passed infrastructure bill

Text size
The
Dow Jones Industrial Average
rose on Monday after the House of Representatives passed more $ 1,000 billion in infrastructure spending.
The Dow Jones rose 104 points, or 0.3%, after the index climbed 203 points on Friday to close at 36,327.
S&P 500
gained 0.1%. The
Nasdaq Composite
gained 0.1%. All three indices finished last week at all-time highs.
The House passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill that is helping boost some trade today, wrote Michael Reinking, senior market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange.
The infrastructure bill, sent to President Joe Bidens’ office for signature, spends hundreds of billions of dollars on improving the electricity grid, improving internet security and building charging stations for electric vehicles. It could also give a little boost to economic activity.
Companies that would benefit from the spending saw their shares increase. MasTec (ticker: MTZ) gained 6%, while Caterpillar (CAT) and Jacobs Engineering Group (J) rose 4% and 1.7% respectively.
Economically sensitive stocks generally performed well. Material makers particularly shone
Materials Select sector SPDR
Exchange Traded Fund (XLB) up 1.3%.
The news also sent the 10-year Treasury yield 1.5% from a closing level of 1.45% on Friday. The downward spiral in yields on Friday momentarily raised fears of an economic slowdown ahead, so markets seem happy to see yields pick up again.
It’s good for stocks for now, but Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said this morning that the central bank could easily raise interest rates by the end of 2022. If l Inflation remains relatively high, eating into consumer demand, the Fed could still raise rates. . It would hurt economic growth and the stock market.
Overseas, Hong Kong
Hang Seng Index
fell 0.4% and the pan-European market
Stoxx 600
has changed little.
Here are eight actions in motion on Monday:
Electric vehicle charging stocks rose after the House passed the infrastructure bill, which paves the way for investment in the sector.
Charging points
(CHPT) increased by 12%
EVgo
(EVGO) increased by 35%,
Time
(VLTA) jumped 19%, and
Flashing charge
(BLNK) jumped 24%.
You’re here
(TSLA) fell 4.9% after CEO Elon Musk posted on Twitter that he would sell a 10% stake in the company.
Trade Desk (TTD) stock jumped 30% after the company reported earnings of 18 cents per share, beating analysts’ estimates of 15 cents per share, on revenue of $ 301 million, above expectations of $ 283 million.
Krispy Kreme (DNUT) stock fell 3.9% after being demoted to Hold d’Abeter at Truist.
Shake Shack (SHAK) stock fell 7.8% after being demoted to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast.
Write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected]