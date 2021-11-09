Bidens’ $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill is finally passed. Here’s what’s in it – Forbes Advisor





The House of Representatives ultimately voted to approve the $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill that the Senate passed in August. It’s the biggest infrastructure bill to wipe out Congress since 2015. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill, known as the INVEST in America Act, this week. Votes for the bill, which includes $ 550 billion in new spending, fell mostly on party lines, with just 13 Republican representatives in favor. Although the framework for the bipartisan bill was agreed in June, its passage was delayed due to disagreement over whether it should be associated with another bill that only had support. democrats. The bill advances some of Bidens’ environmental priorities as he returns from the COP26 climate change conference. But without the social spending bill he and Congressional Democrats have called for, the bipartisan infrastructure deal could become a symbol of missed opportunity. What does the bill on infrastructure contain here are the major elements of the package: $ 110 billion for the construction and repair of bridges and roads

$ 39 billion to modernize and improve access to public transit, including replacing buses with zero-emission models

$ 66 billion to revitalize passenger and freight rail transportation, including updates to the northeast corridor

$ 25 billion to improve airport runways, gates and terminals as well as air traffic control towers

$ 7.5 billion to build a national network of electric vehicle charging stations

$ 5 billion to replace school buses with low or zero emission options

$ 1 billion for planning networks of streets, parks or other infrastructure to connect communities divided by road networks

$ 42 billion to modernize ports and airports

$ 50 billion for weatherization, drought protection and other climate resilience efforts

$ 55 billion to replace lead service lines and provide potable water

$ 65 billion to increase access to reliable high-speed Internet service

$ 21 billion to clean up industrial waste sites

$ 65 billion to modernize electricity grids Why the passage of the infrastructure bill took so long The infrastructure bill was originally part of the larger U.S. plan to employ Bidens, which included elements of housing, health care and education. Pieces of physical infrastructure were split to garner support on both sides of the aisle in Congress, while most of the social spending issues were moved to a reconciliation bill that Congress Democrats planned to do. to adopt in parallel with the bipartite bill on infrastructure. But the arrangement did not go as planned. Infighting among Senate Democrats led to a reduction in the price of the $ 3.5 trillion budget resolution, known as the Build Back Better Act, to somewhere in the $ 2 trillion range. There has been continued disagreement over what to include in the package, with popular proposals like paid leave for new parents several times on the chopping block. Although the passage of the infrastructure bill is seen as a victory for the Biden administration, six progressive Democratic House members voted against because the social spending program was not passed at the same time. The spending bill could see a vote in the House next week, but it’s unclear how quickly it would move through the Senate afterwards.

