Roblox (RBLX) Q3 2021 Profits

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes the executives and guests of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), today, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, on the occasion of its direct listing.

Shares of video game company Roblox climbed to 35% in extended trading on Monday after the company released third-quarter results that wowed analysts.

Here’s how the company did it:

Earnings: Loss of 13 cents per share.

Loss of 13 cents per share. Turnover (reservations): $ 637.8 million, adjusted, compared to $ 636.5 million as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Bookings increased 28% year-over-year in the quarter. Revenue excluding deferred revenue was $ 509.3 million, up 102% year-over-year, according to a declaration. In the previous quarter, sales increased by 127%.

“It is clear that even as users return to pre-pandemic routines and behaviors, Roblox remains an important part of their day,” the executives wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Roblox was founded in 2006 and is best known for providing entertainment for children. Of the top 1,000 experiences played in Roblox in the third quarter, 28% of them had a majority of users aged 13 or older, up from 10% in the last year’s quarter, according to the letter to shareholders.

The company’s net loss widened to $ 74 million from $ 48.6 million in the last year quarter.

Roblox said it had more than 47.3 million average daily active users in the third quarter, up 31% year on year and 43.2 million in the second quarter.

The game was not available between October 28 and October 31, a period that falls in the company’s fourth quarter. The incident resulted in a drop in the number of actual daily active users, as well as $ 25 million in lost bookings, not to mention $ 6 million in bookings that arrived during the outage for which Roblox developers did not receive. compensation, according to the letter to shareholders.

Executives will discuss the results with analysts on a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.

The after-hours move gave Roblox stock a premium of over 60% over the price of $ 64.50 it started trading on the New York Stock Exchange in March following a direct quotation.

