Key Fed official Randal Quarles plans to step down, creating another vacancy for Biden





The news creates another vacant position at the Fed, giving President Joe Biden extra leeway to reshape one of the most powerful institutions in the world.

In a letter to Biden, Quarles cited the fact that his tenure as Fed vice chairman for oversight expired in October.

Warren urged Biden to replace Quarles with someone who will be tougher on the financial industry, and current Gov. Lael Brainard has often been mentioned as a possible choice, if she doesn’t get the post of president.

Although his term as chief supervisor expired last month, Quarles could have remained governor of the Fed as that term does not expire until January 2032. Biden now has the option of filling at least three open seats at the Fed in the coming months. “This unmistakably reaffirms that the White House has the potential to have a real impact on the composition of the Federal Reserve and therefore on the course of the country’s monetary and banking regulatory policy,” said Isaac Boltansky, research director. policy at BTIG. In addition to the seat held by Quarles, Biden must also fill the vacant position in which Trump tried to install Judy Shelton. And at the end of January, the vice president of the Fed, Richard Clarida, will have expired his mandate. The biggest decision Biden faces is whether or not to re-elect Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, whose term as Fed head expires in February. Even if he is not reappointed, Powell could technically remain governor, although that is considered unlikely.

