Fall in Dow Jones Futures: Is the Stock Market Rally Overheating? Roblox soars 36% on profits

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, while the Nasdaq climbed 0.1%.

Among the leaders of the Dow Jones, Apple (AAPL) fell 0.6% on Monday, while Microsoft (MSFT) gained 0.3% in today’s stock market. American Express (AXP), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Nike (OF) continue to trade near new buy points in the current rally.

You’re here (TSLA) slipped nearly 5% on Monday after Musk, the company’s CEO, offered a potential sale of his shares on Twitter over the weekend.

Among companies reporting profits, Pay Pal (PYPL) and Roblox (RBLX) reported profit after the close on Monday. Palantir Technologies (PLTR) will report before the market opens on Tuesday.

Among the best stocks to buy and watch, Sports and outdoor academy (ASO), Adobe (ADBE), Goldman Sachs (SG) and Li Auto (TO) are located in or near shopping areas.

Microsoft and Tesla are IBD rankings. Academy Sports is an IBD SwingTrader share. Apple was featured in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone article.

Dow Jones Futures Today: Bitcoin hits record high

After the stock market closed on Monday, Dow Jones futures fell 0.2% from fair value, while S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.15% from fair value. Keep in mind that trading futures contracts on Dow Jones and elsewhere does not necessarily translate into actual trading in the next regular trading session.

Among the exchange traded funds, Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) rose 1.3% on Monday. Nasdaq 100 Tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) lost 0.1%. And the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (TO SPY) increased by 0.1%.

On Monday night, the price of Bitcoin hit all-time highs, peaking at $ 67,777, rising about 7.5% in the past 24 hours, according to Counter. Bitcoin’s previous record was set on October 20 at $ 66,974.77.

Snapshot of the US Stock Market Today Index symbol Price Loss of profit % Switch Dow jones (0DJIA) 36431.39 +103.44 +0.28 S&P 500 (0S & P5) 4701.72 +4.19 +0.09 Nasdaq (0NDQC ) 15982.36 +10.77 +0.07 Russel 2000 (ETC.) 242.50 +0.69 +0.29 MICI 50 (FFTY) 52.28 +0.68 +1.32 Last Modified: 4:36 PM ET 11/8/2021

Stock ETF strategy and how to invest

Stock exchange rally

The stock market rally strengthened further on Monday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit all-time highs. The Nasdaq extended an 11-session winning streak, while the S&P 500 made it eight consecutive days.

The Big Picture on Friday warned: “But consider this: The Nasdaq is now around 6% above its 50-day moving average, while the S&P 500 is around 5% above. this key level. This suggests that both are expanding. It may seem that the bears have gone into hibernation in early fall, they could easily prepare to ambush overconfident investors. “

Despite a prolonged market rally, major stock indexes continue to move higher with limited distribution, so investors should remain bullish on the positive market trend. But be disciplined in your purchases. Do not pursue extended actions and make sure to cut losses after sell signals. And it’s also okay to boost some profit to avoid a potential drop.

For daily stock market commentary, be sure to check out The Big Picture from IBD.

Five best Dow Jones stocks to watch right now

Dow Jones Stocks to Buy and Watch: Amex, JPMorgan, Nike

American Express finished above a buy point of 178.90 in a handle cup on Monday, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis after Monday’s 1.9% rise.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan remains in the 5% buy zone after entering 163.93 in a handle cup after a recent rebound from its 50-day moving average. The 5% buy zone peaks at 172.13. JPM stock was up 0.6% on Monday. Dow Jones retail leader Nike fell below the 174.48 point buy point of its cupbase after last week’s breakout. The shares sold 3.2% on Monday, ending a four-day winning streak.

Stock market benefits: PayPal, Roblox, Palantir PayPal and Roblox reported profits after the close on Monday. On Monday night, PayPal reported mixed results, beating earnings estimates but missing revenue targets. The company said it earned adjusted $ 1.11 per share on revenue of $ 6.18 billion. PayPal also announced a new partnership with Amazon (AMZN), which will allow Venmo users to use the service as a payment option on Amazon’s platform. PayPal shares reversed from initial gains to fall nearly 6% in extended trading. The stock has been under pressure since October 20, when Bloomberg announced that PayPal had discussed the acquisition. Pinterest (PINS) for a potential price of around $ 70 per share. PayPal later said it was no longer pursuing this acquisition. Shares closed on Monday around 26% of their 52-week high and well below their 200-day moving average. Old hot stock Roblox, a recent initial public offering, climbed to 36% in extended trading after the firm’s results before slashing some gains. Roblox said its revenue more than doubled to $ 509.3 million. Meanwhile, bookings rose 28% to $ 637.8 million, beating expectations. Palantir Technologies will report before the opening on Tuesday. Analysts expect the company to earn 4 cents a share on sales of $ 385 million, according to IBD data. This would correspond to the 4 cents Palantir earned in the first two quarters of 2021, but is down 56% from the 9 cents in profit made in the third quarter of last year. Analysts see sales up 33% year over year. Palantir stock is quickly approaching a cut base buy point of 29.39 in a much deeper pattern ahead of Tuesday’s results amid Monday’s 2.9% rally. The latest formation occurs with the stock at around 40% of its 52 week high, so there is a lot of resistance to overcome for the stocks.

Stocks to buy and watch: Academy, Adobe, Goldman, Li Auto

IBD SwingTrader Academy Sports & Outdoors stock closed in the buy range above the 45.53 buy point of a handle-cup on Monday after last week’s breakout move. The 5% buy range goes up to 47.81. Shares of the Academy rose 1.1% on Monday.

TheIBD Inventory Check show that Academy stock has a perfect IBD composite score of 96 out of 99. The IBD Composite Rating identifies stocks with a mix of strong fundamental and technical characteristics.

IBD Leaderboard Adobe stock is in the buy range, surpassing its entry of 659.29 in a handle cup, according to analysis of the IBD MarketSmith chart. Shares were up 0.5% on Monday. According to the ranking analysis, the new base is a third stage model. Bases from later stages have fewer advantages and are more likely to fail than models from earlier stages.

Goldman Sachs remains flat below 420.86 buy point on a flat basis despite gaining 0.3% on Monday.

Friday’s IBD action of the day Li Auto is approaching a cup with a buy point of 34.93 for the handle. Li Auto shares rose 1.1% on Monday after Friday’s 3% skid.

Join the IBD experts as they analyze the major stocks in the current bullish stock market trend on IBD Live

Tesla shares

Tesla stock fell nearly 5% on Monday after CEO Musk offered to “sell 10% of my Tesla stock” in a Twitter poll during the weekend. The results showed that almost 58% of people polled on Twitter supported the sale.

The stock traded until 1,243.49 on Thursday. TSLA stocks are well above a buy point of 764.55 in a handle cup, as well as earlier entries at 700.10 and 730. Another entry at 900.50 could also be identified.

Dow Jones Executives: Apple, Microsoft

Among the top stocks in the Dow Jones, Apple has formed a new base of cups with handle with a buy point of 153.27, according to the graphical analysis of IBD MarketSmith. Shares traded down 0.5% on Monday and are just below the new buy point. Meanwhile, an early entry at 152.53 is also in play due to a descending trendline.

Software giant Microsoft rose 0.3% on Monday. On October 18, Microsoft broke the flatbase buy point of 305.94. The 5% buy area peaks at 321.24, so the stock is now extended. Shares are at record highs.

Be sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at @IBD_SLehtonen to learn more about growth stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

